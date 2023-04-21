Complete list of top CS: GO Esports tournaments in 2023

BLAST.tv Paris Major

Blast.TV Paris Major 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BLAST.tv Paris Major is one of the prestigious CS:GO tournaments to look forward to in 2023. It is set to take place in Paris from May 8 to 21. This is the first time the Danish tournament organizers has been allowed to host a CS: GO Major tournament. The Paris major also will be the last CS: GO major. 24 qualified teams will compete in this tournament.

ALSO READ. Things you need to know about CS: GO Blast Paris Major, dates, teams, where to watch and more

IEM Cologne 2023

IEM COLOGNE EVEN 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IEM Cologne tournament is highly regarded in the CS: GO. It is considered one of the most prestigious LANs events in the community. Scheduled from July 25 to August 6 in Germany, Cologne, this standalone LAN is a must-watch for any CS: GO, enthusiast. So far only one team, G2 Esports, have secured a ticket to the tournament by winning IEM Katowice. That means 23 spots remain, which will be fiercely contested by teams around the globe.

BLAST Premier World Finals

BLAST Premier World Finals (Image:BLAST)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the biggest Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament of the year. It will start somewhere in December, featuring the top 8 strongest teams of the year. No team has secured a ticket for this tournament yet. With a hefty prize pool, this tournament is a must-watch.

Skyesports Masters CS:GO League

BLAST Premier World Finals (Image:Skyesports)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Skyesports CS: GO league is a phenomenal esports competition, featuring the most exceptional CS: GO players in India. Eight teams will have access to India’s tier 1 Counter-Strike tournament. The tournament will kick off with a ground café qualifier.

ESL Impact League

ESL Impact League (Image: ESL)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ESL Impact League is set to return with its third and fourth seasons. It will feature eight teams competing in Dallas and Hanover. The main event will kick off in early June and mid-December., and teams from across the globe have to overcome challenging qualifiers to secure their place in the prestigious league.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON