Connections NYT hints and answers for December 29, 2023
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - December 29, 2023
New York Times Connections is the latest word game that has fuelled interest of people across the globe. The game aims at finding the "common threads between words." Today’s challenge is as interesting as it gets. Are you ready to play?
If you would like to solve today’s puzzle yourself, here are some hints and clues for you. If you want to find the answers, you can jump to the end. Let us solve the mystery together today.
Connections Today: Hints for December 29
Yellow: Torso gear
Green: Old-school cool
Blue: Homophonic letter names
Purple: Types of George's
Connections Today: These are the categories
Yellow: Shirts
Green: Cool, In '80s Slang
Blue: Letter Spellings
Purple: ___George
If you want to try to solve the puzzle, minimise the page and go ahead. If not, here are the answers for you!
Connections Today: Answers for December 29
Shirts: CROP, POLO, TANK, TEE
Cool, In '80s Slang: BAD, FLY, FRESH, RAD
Letter Spellings: BEE, EX, GEE, JAY
___George: BOY, BY, CURIOUS, SAINT
Don’t be disappointed if you were unable to solve today’s Connections. Tomorrow will surely be your day!
What is Connections NYT?
NYT’s latest word game has become a social media hit. Associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu is credited by Times with helping to create the game. The puzzle can be played on web browsers and mobile devices. Players are required to group four words that share something in common.
How to play Connections NYT
Each puzzle has 16 words while each grouping of words is split into four categories. The words can be things like book titles, software, country names, and more. If all four words are determined correctly, they are removed from the board. The game ends after four mistakes.