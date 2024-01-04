Connections NYT hints and answers for January 4, 2024
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - January 4, 2024
New York Times Connections is the latest word game that has fuelled interest of people across the globe. The game aims at finding the "common threads between words." Today’s challenge is as interesting as it gets. Are you ready?
If you would like to solve today’s puzzle yourself, here are some hints and clues for you. If you want to find the answers, you can jump to the end. Let us solve the mystery together today.
Connections Today: Hints for January 4
Yellow: Decorate your gifts
Green: Using a dating app
Blue: Swag
Purple: Ways to be lucky
Connections Today: These are the categories
Yellow: Gift-Giving Accessories
Green: Dating App Actions
Blue: Cool, In Slang
Purple: Lucky___
If you want to try to solve the puzzle, minimise the page and go ahead. If not, take a look at the answers!
Connections Today: Answers for January 4
Gift-Giving Accessories: Bow, Box, Card, Wrapping
Dating App Actions: Block, Match, Message, Swipe
Cool, In Slang: Fire, Lit, Sick, Tight
Lucky___: Break, Charm, Duck, Strike
It’s okay if you were not able to solve today’s Connections. Tomorrow will be your day!
What is Connections NYT?
NYT’s latest word game has become a social media hit. Associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu is credited by Times with helping to create the game. The puzzle can be played on web browsers and mobile devices. Players are required to group four words that share something in common.
How to play Connections NYT
Each puzzle has 16 words while each grouping of words is split into four categories. The words can be things like book titles, software, country names, and more. If all four words are determined correctly, they are removed from the board. The game ends after four mistakes.