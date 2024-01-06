Connections NYT hints and answers for January 6, 2024

Gear up for a wordplay adventure with the NYT Connections! Four fiery puzzles await, each bursting with 16 cryptic clues as playful as hidden ninjas. Can you unravel the riddles and unearth the treasures within? Dive into January 6th's wordy wonderland and see if your mind catches fire! Or you can jump to the answers directly. Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Connections Today Hints for January 6

Yellow: Smelly

Green: Forward and backward

Blue: Pick it

Purple: Sits well with Ball

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: STRONG SMELL

Green: MOVE BACK AND FORTH

Blue: THINGS TO PICK

Purple: ___BALL

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

Connections Today: Answer for January 6

Here is the #207 Connections' answer-

STRONG SMELL: FUNK, MUSK, ODOR, TANG

MOVE BACK AND FORTH: ROCK, SWAY, SWING, WAVE

THINGS TO PICK: AFRO, BONE, FIGHT, LOCK

___BALL: CRYSTAL, DISCO, FOUL, GUTTER

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

