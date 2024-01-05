Connections NYT hints and answers for January 5, 2024

Ready to twist your brain into a word pretzel? The NYT Connections has four puzzles hotter than a dragon's breath, each stuffed with 16 cryptic clues hiding like ninjas. Do you think you can navigate the shadows and unearth buried treasure? Prepare to conquer January 5th's brain-busters! Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Connections Today Hints for January 5

Yellow: Poke fun at

Green: Highest point

Blue: Measuring quantities

Purple: ‘X’ and its context

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: APEX

Green: PLAYFULLY BOTHER

Blue: WORDS FOR SPECIFIC QUANTITIES

Purple: WHAT “X” MIGHT MEAN

Connections Today: Answer for January 5

Here is the #206 Connections' answer-

APEX: HEIGHT, MAX, PEAK, TOP

PLAYFULLY BOTHER: JOSH, KID, RIB, TEASE

WORDS FOR SPECIFIC QUANTITIES: DOZEN, GROSS, PAIR, SCORE

WHAT “X” MIGHT MEAN: ADULT, KISS, TEN, TIMES

How to play NYT Connections

Sharpen your mind with Connections, the daily wordplay challenge that puts your deductive skills to the test. Sixteen cryptic clues await, each a key to unlocking four thematic puzzles. Follow the hints, navigate wordplay twists, and emerge victorious after deciphering the intricate code. Connections: Challenge your brain, expand your vocabulary, and savour the thrill of the solution.

What is NYT Connections?

Wyna Liu's ‘Connections,’ a new daily puzzle in the New York Times, takes crosswords to a whole new level. Four cryptic riddles, ingeniously woven together, present a unique challenge for solo or collaborative solving. Leverage your intuition and online resources (it's all fair game!) to decipher the hidden links and emerge victorious. Master ‘Connections’ and expand your brain's puzzle-solving repertoire.