Connections NYT hints and answers for January 5, 2024
The NYT Connections has four puzzles, each stuffed with 16 cryptic clues.
Connections Today Hints for January 5
Yellow: Poke fun at
Green: Highest point
Blue: Measuring quantities
Purple: ‘X’ and its context
If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.
Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow: APEX
Green: PLAYFULLY BOTHER
Blue: WORDS FOR SPECIFIC QUANTITIES
Purple: WHAT “X” MIGHT MEAN

Connections Today: Answer for January 5
Here is the #206 Connections' answer-
APEX: HEIGHT, MAX, PEAK, TOP
PLAYFULLY BOTHER: JOSH, KID, RIB, TEASE
WORDS FOR SPECIFIC QUANTITIES: DOZEN, GROSS, PAIR, SCORE
WHAT “X” MIGHT MEAN: ADULT, KISS, TEN, TIMES

How to play NYT Connections
Connections is the daily wordplay challenge that puts your deductive skills to the test. Sixteen cryptic clues await, each a key to unlocking four thematic puzzles.
What is NYT Connections?
Wyna Liu's 'Connections,' a daily puzzle in the New York Times, takes crosswords to a whole new level. Four cryptic riddles, ingeniously woven together, present a unique challenge for solo or collaborative solving.