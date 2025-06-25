Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
Create an AI video on X with Perplexity: A step-by-step guide

ByAishwarya Panda
Jun 25, 2025 08:34 AM IST

The popular microblogging platform X now lets users generate AI videos using Perplexity AI. Here’s how you can generate videos with simple prompts.

The AI-based startup company, Perplexity, has become the talk of the town in recent weeks. From brands like Samsung and Motorola are in talks for a long-term partnership, Apple is also rumoured to acquire the startup for its big AI push. Now, perplexity is in talks for another reason as it introduces a new feature that lets users create AI videos on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.  X now comes with an “Ask Perplexity” chatbot where users can prompt AI to generate eight-second videos. If you are also looking for an AI video generation tool, then you may want to check out how this new feature on X works and how Perplexity can generate AI videos. 

Here’s a step-by-step to generate AI videos on X using Perplexity.(AFP/File)
How to generate AI videos on X using Perplexity

Perplexity AI is now bringing a new upgraded feature to X that lets users generate AI videos for free. On X, users can rely on the Ask Perplexity chatbot to AI-powered videos with simple prompts. It enables users to create visuals and also add audio to the videos for a more intuitive look. As mentioned above, the chatbot can generate videos that are approximately eight seconds long. Follow the step-by-step instructions to use this new feature on X.

Step 1: Open the X app on your smartphone

Step 2:  Create a new post and tag “@AskPerplexity” to generate a video

Step 3: Now in post, simply write a short prompt for the video with visuals and audio you want to include.

Step 4: Now, make the post like, and the Ask Perplexity chatbot will reply to users with an AI-generated video.

As of now, the AI chatbot only understands text-based prompts, but we expect it to support uploading pictures for video generation. Since the feature has already been used by many, the AI video generation is taking slightly longer than usual to generate videos. Due to the surge in traffic, Ask Perplexity account also said, “I’ve read through your video request DMs. Some of y’all need help.” 

Previously, X was only capable of generating images with its own Grok AI chatbot. However, with Perplexity AI, users can also generate intuitive videos. The AI startup also ensures that the AI videos will be integrated with content filters to prevent any misuse of the new feature.

Follow Us On