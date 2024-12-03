Menu Explore
Cyber Monday Sale 2024: Check out the best deals on flagship phones, MacBook, and more

ByShaurya Sharma
Dec 03, 2024 12:53 PM IST

While Amazon doesn't have an official Cyber Monday sale, there are still plenty of deals that are worth checking out. Read on.

Both Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but that doesn't mean the sales have stopped. There are still plenty of deals available on websites like Amazon. From flagship smartphones to laptops and 4K TVs, here are some of the best discounts we’ve spotted.

There are a slew of great deals you find on Amazon right now.(Unsplash)
Note: Amazon does not have an official ‘Cyber Monday’ sale; these are simply deals we found and believe are worth considering.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for 72,999

Samsung's previous flagship, the Galaxy S23 Ultra can be bought for just 72,999 (Cream colour). It features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It’s a flagship device that offers excellent AI features and shares much of its build quality with the Galaxy S24 Ultra. That said, you will miss out on a flat display, and titanium as the core material.

GoPro Hero 12 Bundle Kit for 35,990

GoPro Hero 12 Bundle Kit is a great deal at 36,000. It includes the GoPro Hero 12 camera, two extra batteries, a floating hand grip, a head strap, and more. Despite not being the latest camera, it gets the job done, and could be ideal for moto vloggers, and vloggers, in general.

MacBook Air M1 Under 57,000

MacBook Air M1 is again available at a discounted price, and this time, for 56,990. Despite using an older M1 processor, it remains a highly capable laptop for tasks like office work, spreadsheets, and general productivity. It also features a lightweight design, premium build quality, and excellent battery life. Also, it can run the latest Apple Intelligence features once you update the software to macOS Sequoia 15.1

More Great Deals

  • Honor MagicBook X16 can be purchased for 39,990. It features an Intel Core i5 H-series processor, a 16-inch anti-glare display, 16GB of RAM, and a lightweight design at 1.68kg. It’s a good alternative to the MacBook Air for Windows users.
  • The TCL V6B 43-inch 4K TV is priced at around 20,000. It offers a 4K panel, Google TV, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a quad-core processor.

