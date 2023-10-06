Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red and Anonymous Content team up for live-action project

Cyberpunk 2077 has enjoyed widespread success since the release of its 2.0 update and the Phantom Liberty DLC, effectively turning around its initial negative reaction by users due to numerous bugs and an unfinished state. With Cyberpunk living up to its full potential, CD Projekt Red has revealed its plans to explore a fresh direction for the series. However, this doesn't require a follow-up to the Netflix Edgerunners anime. Into the Cyberpunk Realm: CD Projekt Red and Anonymous Content's Exciting Collaboration! (CyberpunkGame/Twitter. X)(Twitter. X)

On October 5, CD Projekt Red made an announcement about an intriguing partnership with Anonymous Content, the media company known for its work on The Revenant, True Detective, and Mr. Robot. Together, they plan to bring the Cyberpunk universe to life in a live-action project.

Specifics of the entire process behind it remain uncertain at the moment in terms of whether this endeavour will take the form of a movie, television series, or a mini-series.

According to CD Projekt Red, “The new project is at an early development stage and has currently commenced searching for a screenwriter to tell a brand-new story set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077."

Additional information regarding this venture will be disclosed as the partnership between Anonymous Content and CD Projekt Red evolves.

CD Projekt Red has previously transitioned its video game titles to television. Notably, The Witcher series became a live-action adaptation on Netflix, and Cyberpunk found new life through the Edgerunners anime.

It will be fascinating to see if actors like Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves play roles in Cyberpunk and its DLC, which would become part of this project. Nevertheless, as of now, there is no official confirmation regarding their involvement.

