DailyObjects launches Qi2.2 magnetic case ecosystem for Samsung Galaxy S26 series

DailyObjects has announced a new range of cases and accessories designed for the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup in India. The company has expanded its Stack magnetic ecosystem to include support for Android flagship devices. The system is built around the Qi2.2 wireless charging standard developed by the Wireless Power Consortium. DailyObjects brings magnetic cases and modular accessories built for the Samsung Galaxy S26 series in India. (DailyObjects )

The launch brings a magnetic accessory system for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra models as well. According to the company, the ecosystem includes cases and attachable accessories designed to work through a magnetic alignment system.

Magnetic Design and Wireless Charging The Stack system places a magnetic structure inside the case. This arrangement helps align the smartphone with compatible wireless chargers. Proper alignment ensures that the charging coil inside the phone connects correctly with the charger.

Incorrect placement of wireless chargers can reduce charging speed or create heat. The magnetic array aims to reduce this issue by guiding the phone into position. Once aligned, the device can support wireless charging speeds of up to 25W.

The system complies with Qi 2.2, the latest update to wireless charging technology from the Wireless Power Consortium. The standard focuses on improving charging stability and efficiency through magnetic guidance.

Earlier wireless charging setups often depended on users placing the phone correctly on the pad. The Qi2.2 system introduces a magnetic ring that helps position the device automatically. This reduces the need to adjust the phone during charging.