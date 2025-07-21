DailyObjects POP GaN chargers review: Are these all-in-one chargers worth your money?

DailyObjects POP GaN chargers review: It wasn’t long ago that charging meant bulky bricks, slow speeds, and a tangled mess of cables. Fast forward to today, and we’re looking at compact chargers that power everything from smartphones to laptops, without breaking a sweat. That shift is thanks to GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology, which has made chargers smaller, cooler, and more efficient. The new DailyObjects POP GaN series chargers are priced at Rs. 1,499 for the 33W model, Rs. 2,499 for the 45W model, and Rs. 2,999 for the highly versatile 67W model.(Ijaj Khan/HT)

DailyObjects, better known for its accessories and design-forward products, has now entered the power game with its POP GaN series. It’s not just about function here; these chargers aim to add a touch of design to your everyday tech routine.

I’ve spent the past few weeks using these POP GaN chargers across various devices - phones, tablets, and even laptops, to see how well they hold up in real-world use. From travel to daily desk setups, the focus was on how these chargers perform where it really matters.

So, do these new-age power bricks deliver more than just a good-looking shell? Let’s dive into my detailed review and see if they deserve a place in your tech kit.

DailyObjects POP GaN Chargers Review: Design and What’s Set Them Apart?

DailyObjects has taken a refreshing detour from the standard charger playbook with its PoP Series GaN chargers. Instead of the usual bland white or grey bricks, these come in a punchy range of Red, Yellow, Blue, Black, and White colour options, which brings personality to an often overlooked accessory. In addition, the matte finish not only looks clean but also keeps fingerprints at bay, so they stay fresh even with daily use.

But it’s not just about looks. The real win here is the foldable Indian-style pins. They tuck in smoothly with a satisfying click, which makes these chargers easy to slip into your bag without snagging on other items. It’s a small tweak, but one that feels designed with everyday Indian users in mind.

Under the hood, the chargers are powered by the GaN5 technology, which means they generate less heat and are more efficient at charging. Additionally, the lineup includes multiple USB-C ports, and the 67W model comes with an additional USB-A port for your older gadgets to cover all your charging needs.

On the other hand, the build quality of DailyObjects PoP Series GaN chargers feels solid, with a smooth polycarbonate shell and a minimalist look with a simple white circle bearing the ‘DO’ logo, adding a subtle touch of style. Despite the playful colours, the design remains sleek and professional. In short, DailyObjects has crafted these chargers that blend style with practicality, especially suited for Indian users who want something durable and easy to carry.

DailyObjects POP GaN Chargers Review: Compatibility and How They Performed

DailyObjects POP GaN chargers design.(Ijaj Khan/ HT)

I review a lot of gadgets, mostly smartphones, and not all come with the most necessary thing - chargers, like the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S series. That’s where the DailyObjects POP GaN chargers come in handy. I have been using their 33W, 45W, and 67W models on a range of devices, from mid-range mobile phones to flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and OnePlus 13s, tablets, and even my laptop. Across the board, the chargers performed reliably without overheating or unstable power delivery.

Thanks to their multi-port design, the POP chargers can handle multiple devices well. However, keep in mind that when charging more than one device at a time, the total power is shared between the ports. Therefore, if you require full-speed charging for each device at the same time, these might not be the best option.

Here’s how they performed across devices:

Mobile Phones: The 33W and 45W DailyObjects POP GaN chargers are ideal for most smartphones, including the latest Samsung Galaxy S series models, the Infinix GT 30 Pro, the iQOO Neo 10 and the OnePlus 13s. The 33W charger is also ideal for charging smaller gadgets such as portable Bluetooth speakers and earbuds, while the 45W charger offers additional power for charging a second device. The high-end 67W charger can rapidly charge flagship devices and even handle two phones at once. However, the charging speed may decrease when using both ports simultaneously.

Tablets: The 45W and 67W chargers are well-suited for tablets like the OnePlus Pad 2 and Galaxy Tab. The 45W charger offers steady charging, while the 67W is better if you want faster top-up or need to charge another device alongside.

The 33W and 45W models are compact and travel-friendly, thanks to GaN technology. Although the 67W model is bulkier, it is powerful enough to replace multiple chargers, which will help you save room in your bag to fit other essentials. Given that major brands no longer include chargers with many smartphones, the POP series fills a real need with a reliable and versatile solution.

The 67W charger, in particular, impressed me with its ability to power everything from my smartphones to smaller gadgets. One small concern is the folding plug mechanism’s long-term durability; it felt solid during my tests, but only time will tell how well it holds up after repeated use.

Final Verdict

DailyObjects POP GaN charger series has brought a fresh look and practical design, especially with their colourful options and foldable Indian-style pins. They charge a wide range of devices efficiently, with the 67W model standing out for its power and versatility, capable of handling phones, tablets, and even laptops. The compact size of the 33W and 45W models makes them great for travel.

However, if you often charge multiple devices at once and need full speed for each, these chargers may fall short due to power sharing across ports. Also, while the folding plug is convenient, its durability over time remains uncertain.

Considering the prices, Rs. 1,499 for 33W, Rs. 2,499 for 45W, and Rs. 2,999 for 67W, the chargers offer good value for those seeking reliable, stylish, and efficient charging solutions. But if you’re happy with your current chargers and don’t need extra ports or faster speeds, sticking to your existing setup makes sense.