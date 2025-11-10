DailyObjects Stack Review: Modular boost for the iPhone 17 series

Smartphones may have become more powerful, but visually, they’re now a sea of shiny rectangles. That’s where accessories step in, and in India, few brands have built a stronger design identity than DailyObjects. With the arrival of the iPhone 17 lineup, the brand has introduced Stack, a modular ecosystem built around MagSafe that aims to add personality, convenience, and versatility to Apple’s latest devices. We tested multiple Stack accessories over a few weeks on the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max.(Ayushmann Chawla)

We tested multiple Stack accessories over a few weeks on the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max, and while the system shows genuine creativity, it also has a few rough edges that keep it from being truly exceptional.

Design and Build: Bold, modular, and very DailyObjects

Stack’s appeal lies in its modularity. Each accessory - cases, wallets, grips, stands that attach magnetically using Apple’s MagSafe ring along with DailyObjects’ Dot Pattern locking system. The result is an ecosystem where attachments feel secure without requiring adhesives or clips.

The aesthetic is unmistakably DailyObjects: earthy colours, tactile textures, clean lines, and a premium feel that belies the price tag. The cases for the iPhone 17 series are slim, grippy, and surprisingly lightweight. The Dot Pattern on the back will divide opinions, some will love the functional-industrial look, while minimalists may find it visually busy.

What stands out is the attention to build quality. Magnets are strong, edges are well-machined, and the accessories don’t feel like generic MagSafe clones. That said, modular systems naturally involve more moving pieces, and over weeks of swapping attachments, some corners did begin to show light signs of wear and tear.

Protection: Good enough, not heavy-duty

For everyday use, DailyObjects’ Stack cases offer decent protection. They guard against scratches and low-height drops, and the raised lip around the camera helps prevent lens scuffs. The cases also maintain full MagSafe compatibility, which is crucial for wireless charging and mounting accessories.

But if you’re expecting rugged, military-grade protection, Stack isn’t built for that. The cases prioritise style and modularity over full-impact shock absorption. Users prone to dropping their phones on concrete may want to pair these cases with a screen protector or consider a more rugged alternative.

The Accessories: Practical, smart, and sometimes addictive

DailyObjects doesn’t just sell cases, Stack works because of the accessories:

Magnetic Grip

The grip is the standout. It’s comfortable, sturdy, and makes large iPhones easier to hold. The ability to attach and remove it instantly is a luxury once you experience it.

Wallet with Kickstand

This is the most useful add-on. It holds a couple of cards securely and unfolds into a surprisingly stable kickstand for video calls or Netflix sessions. The only drawback is that thicker cards, metal credit cards, for instance, make the wallet bulge slightly.

Stands, and Add-ons

The stand is helpful on work desks, though heavier variants can shift slightly if you hit the table or nudge the phone.

Across the board, Stack accessories feel thoughtfully designed, they solve actual problems rather than adding gimmicks.

Day-to-Day Use

After a few weeks of switching attachments, a clear picture formed: Stack genuinely improves how you use your iPhone. Need a grip for a crowded metro ride? Snap. Want to binge-watch something? Snap on the wallet-stand. The modularity becomes second nature.

However, there are limitations:

• Some attachments shift slightly under pressure, especially heavier ones.

• Frequent removal and reattachment causes light cosmetic wear.

• The Dot Pattern design looks utilitarian, not everyone will love it.

Pricing and Availability

With prices starting at ₹999, Stack accessories sit comfortably in the premium-but-accessible bracket. They’re widely available through DailyObjects’ website, apps, retail stores, Apple Premium Resellers, Amazon, and Q-commerce. For the iPhone 17 Air, 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max, case options are plentiful.

Verdict: A stylish, practical ecosystem that’s still evolving

DailyObjects Stack is easily one of the more thoughtful accessory ecosystems built for Indian iPhone users. The modular design is clever, the aesthetics are distinctive, and the accessories genuinely improve day-to-day usability.

But it isn’t flawless. The modular system could be more durable, the protection more robust, and the attachment stability a touch stronger. Still, for anyone bored of generic MagSafe accessories, Stack is refreshing and full of personality.