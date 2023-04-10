Date and Time for Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 launches

Activision is set to launch Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 and Warzone 2. These new launches include Al Mazrah Resurgence, Gunfight Game Mode, Discord integration, Intervention Sniper Rifle and more. In most regions Season 3 will be dropped on April 12, excluding four specific regions where this launch will happen on the following day.

Image Credit: Activision

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 and Warzone will be available for all platforms and all regions will receive the update at the same time.

Here is the official date and times of releases

April 12, 10:00 am PT for US West Coast.

April 12, 12:00 pm CT for Illinois.

April 12, 1:00 pm ET for US East Coast.

April 12, 6:00 pm GMT for UK.

April 12, 7:00 pm CEST for Central Europe.

April 12, 8:00 pm MSK for Moscow.

April 12, 10:30 pm IST for India.

April 13, 1:00 am CST for China.

April 13, 2:00 am JST for Japan.

April 13, 3:00 am AEDT for Australia.

April 13, 5:00 am NZDT for New Zealand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Activision previously announced, a lot of content will be introduced to both games next season. The idea behind this is to rediscover the player and also buying some time to polish the game and present it as bugs and glitch free.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Activision revealed the upcoming season name, Alejandro v. Valeria. This Modern Warfare 2 campaign character will be available as a playable character. The operator package may cost your wallet so keep an eye for the patch notes and Hindustan Times.

ALSO READ| Updates you need to have about the upcoming Call of Duty