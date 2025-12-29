Delhi High Court orders e-KYC for all domain registrations to curb online scams

The Delhi High Court has released a mandate that e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer) will now be compulsory for all domain name registrations to curb online fraud and fake websites. The Delhi High Court has mandated e-KYC for domains in an attempt to prevent fake websites and online fraud.(Pixabay/Representative)

The court clarified that automatic privacy protection, which previously allowed users to hide personal information, will no longer be available. Domain owners can opt for privacy only as a paid service. This move aims to prevent the creation of anonymous websites used to deceive people.

The court instructed that domains reported for misuse must be immediately locked, suspended, or blocked.

Fraud Cases by Major Companies

The decision follows complaints from prominent companies whose names and logos were copied on fraudulent websites. These sites lured victims with job offers, franchise deals, and dealership opportunities, asking for registration fees, deposits, or service charges.

Companies that approached the court included Tata Sky, Amul, Bajaj Finance, Dabur, Meesho, Croma, Colgate, and ITC. All stated they had no connection with the fake portals.

Domain Names as Public Risk

Justice Pratibha M. Singh noted that domain names serve as digital identities for businesses. Their misuse now poses a risk to consumers. She emphasised that strong regulations are necessary to prevent cybercriminals from exploiting loopholes.

Registrar Guidelines

The High Court issued strict directions for domain registrars:

Maintain complete owner details and store them securely within 72 hours

Share data with trademark owners, police, or investigative agencies when requested

Permanently disable domains involved in fraud to prevent reissuance

Mandatory e-KYC

All applicants must complete e-KYC, and automatic privacy protection will be removed. Privacy options can only be availed as a paid service. This step ensures criminals cannot hide behind fake identities while running scam websites.

Support from Law Enforcement

The Centre for Police Technology (CPT) welcomed the ruling, noting that linking domains to verified identities will make tracing criminals easier. Organised groups running fake job portals, helplines, and prize websites often rely on anonymous domains, and the new rules will make such data transparent and reliable.

Banks and Public Advisory

The court also instructed banks to strengthen verification during online payments, confirm beneficiary account names, and monitor suspicious transactions.

Citizens are advised to verify official websites, avoid sharing personal information, and not transfer money solely based on online offers.