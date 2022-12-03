Delhi MCD poll: How to check your name in the voter list online?

Voting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election is set to take place on Sunday. Around 1.4 crore eligible voters from 250 wards will get a chance to cast their votes in the high-profile election.

But before you go out and queue up to use your franchise in the MCD poll, you must verify that your name is included in the voter list as only those who have their names on the list can cast their vote.

Check your name in Election Commission's voter list online:

Step 1. Visit the electoral search webpage of the National Voters Service portal by tapping here or through this link https://electoralsearch.in/. The National Voters Service portal is the official website of the Election Commission of India for all voter-related information.

Step 2. Once you open the webpage, you will see two options to check your name in the voter list. The first one is ‘Search by details’ and the second is by EPIC number.

Through search by detail option

Step 3. If you choose to go with the ‘Search by detail option’, then you will be asked to fill in your details, like your name, age, state, district, gender, assembly constituency and father’s/husband’s name.

Step 4. Once the required information is filled, in the database, the search will then reveal the information.

Through EPIC number

Step 1. Citizens can also try the second option. It is comparatively easy, as you can search your name just by using the EPIC number in the search box. EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identification Card, it is issued by the Election Commission of India and can be located on the voter card.

Step 2. Fill the blank box with the EPIC number, state, and captcha code to see the information.