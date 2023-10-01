Diablo 4 fans outraged by Call of Duty crossover, hope for redemption at BlizzCon 2023

Diablo 4 and Call of Duty are two very different games, but they have something in common: they are both owned by Activision. And that means that sometimes, they can cross over in unexpected ways.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 X Diablo 4(Activision)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For example, Activision has recently added two Diablo 4 characters, Inarius and Lilith, as playable skins in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. This is part of a promotion that also brought characters like Skeletor and Spawn to the shooter game.

However, not everyone is happy about this crossover. Some Diablo 4 fans have taken to Reddit to express their frustration and disappointment with the state of their game, which has been losing players and viewers since its launch.

Diablo 4 was a huge hit when it came out, but it soon faced criticism for its lack of quality-of-life features, its controversial Patch 1.1, and its unsatisfying endgame.

ALSO READ| Did Rockstar Games just reveal another GTA 6 teaser in their ‘Moon Festival’ post?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Season of the Malignant, which introduced a new class and a new zone, failed to impress many fans, who felt that it was more of the same.

The upcoming Season of Blood, which will launch on October 17, promises some improvements to the itemization system, such as revamped resistances and slot-free gems, but many fans think that it is too little, too late.

Some Diablo 4 fans have reacted to the crossover with Call of Duty with sarcasm and bitterness, saying that Call of Duty is getting more Diablo content than Diablo 4, or that even Inarius and Lilith have given up on Diablo 4 and moved on to another game. Others have found the crossover amusing and absurd, and have chosen to see the bright side of things.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While it is true that Diablo 4 has been struggling to retain its fanbase, it is not the first time that a Diablo game has faced such challenges. Diablo 3 had a disastrous launch in 2012, but it managed to turn things around with its expansion pack Reaper of Souls in 2014, which overhauled the itemization and the endgame systems.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| Rev up your engines: Forza Motorsport release date, early access, and what you need to know for Xbox & PC

Diablo 4 is a live service game, which means that it can evolve and improve over time. It is possible that Blizzard will announce the first expansion pack for Diablo 4 at BlizzCon 2023, which will take place on November 3.

If Blizzard can learn from its mistakes and listen to its fans, it might be able to redeem Diablo 4 and make it shine again.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!