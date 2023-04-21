Paytm's Vijay Sharma won't mind paying for this app

CEO of digital payments company One97 Communications Limited, Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Friday has applauded the DigiYatra facility, a digital travel experience that allows passengers to navigate through airports without any hassle. He said that he wouldn’t mind paying a monthly fee for it and also ranked the facility higher to Twitter Blue, which has now become a premium subscription service.

Mr. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm Founder

"DigiYatra is so good that, I don’t mind paying monthly subscription for it ! Feels truly privileged to use it on T3. IMO, DigiYatra perk is way more valuable than #TwitterBlue in India", Sharma tweeted.

What is DigiYatra?

The Ministry of Civil Aviation launched the DigiYatra service to make air travel contactless and hassle-free for flyers. It is a biometric boarding system which uses facial recognition technology to provide a seamless and hassle-free experience for passengers at airports.

To use the facility, passengers have to first register their face on the DigiYatra app and validate the same using Aadhaar.

In the first phase, the DigiYatra facility was introduced at three airports -- Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, and Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport -- on December 1, 2022.

In March, the technology was rolled out in Hyderabad, Pune, Vijayawada and Kolkata.

Twitter starts removing legacy blue ticks

Meanwhile, Twitter started removing blue checks from the accounts that don't pay a monthly fee to keep them. Many prominent personalities including Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, MS Dhoni and others who opted to not pay for the verified badge, lose their ticks. Vijay Shekhar Sharma is one of those who has paid and thus still retains his blue tick on Twitter.