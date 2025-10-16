Diwali 2025: Cool and affordable gadgets you can gift your loved ones

If you are looking to gift your loved ones something for Diwali 2025, we have identified some really cool gadgets. The best part is, they are affordable, so they won’t break the bank, and most of these are available on Amazon. Read on. You do not have to break the bank to gift something useful.

Cool Gadgets To Gift This Diwali 2025

Stuffcool Lucid Power Bank - First up is the Stuffcool Lucid power bank. This 5000 mAh device sticks to the back of your iPhone, making wireless charging convenient. It is compatible with all iPhones from the iPhone 12 onwards, except the iPhone 16e. Small, practical, and thoughtful, it makes a great gift for your loved ones.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R - These earbuds are priced at ₹1,399 and feature 12.4mm drivers, offering up to 38 hours of battery life. They are an excellent entry-level option for gifting to someone who loves music on the go.

Apple AirTag - If you want to keep track of children, pets, or even a car, the Apple AirTag is a very thoughtful gift. It can easily be integrated into daily life to track the whereabouts of loved ones or belongings. For those who worry about theft or misplacement, gifting an AirTag brings peace of mind. It is currently available for just ₹2,799 on Amazon

Portronics 2-in-1 Wireless Car Receiver - Next, we have the Portronics 2-in-1 Wireless Car Receiver. This handy device is perfect for anyone whose car doesn’t have wireless Android Auto or Apple CarPlay but wants it without spending a fortune. It makes an ideal gift for a car enthusiast friend or a family member with an older vehicle.

