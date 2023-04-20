Donald Trump is back on Instagram. His 1st post is a (bizarre) bell because…

Former US president Donald Trump on Tuesday returned to Instagram with his first post since his account was banned following Capitol Hill attack on January 6, 2021. US former president Donald Trump posted this image on Instagram.(Instagram/realdonaldtrump)

Trump took to Instgram to promote a second edition of his digital trading cards that has sold out a part of 44,000 in less than a day, earning $4.5m.

Trump has become active on the social media platform for voter outreach as he vows to seek for a second term in the White House in 2024, despite him facing criminal charges in New York on 34 counts relating to his hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump has 234 lakh Instagram followers, and the network serves as an important fundraising tool for him.

Why Meta had ban Trump?

The then-US President Donald Trump's social media accounts, including Meta, YouTube, SnapChat, and Twitter, were blocked in the aftermath of Capitol Hill protests that erupted after he was declared defeated in the US presidential election by Joe Biden.

In a statement post ban on Facebook and Instagram, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, "The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden."

Meta chief executive added, “His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world.”

"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," Zuckerberg said extending the ban on Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely.

Ban has now been lifted from most of his social media accounts.