Dyson Airwarp i.d vs Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler: Expensive isn’t always better

Dyson Airwarp i.d vs Philips 2-in-2 Airstyler: A few years back, I remember keeping different hair styling products such as hair dryer, straighter, or a curler for different styling requirements. Therefore, the concept of multistylers was never introduced in my house for several reasons. First, they used to be expensive, and cheaper ones were simply not very good. Back in 2018, the Dyson Airwrap instantly became popular with its new advanced technology, and the multistyler concept became even more popular. However, the price tag was always an issue, and it still is. Fast forward to 2025, Dyson has upgraded its Airwrap with Bluetooth technology, bringing custom heat management, styling tips, and much more with app integration. But, it is really worth spending Rs.46900. Dyson Airwarp i.d or the Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler, which one should you buy?(Aishwarya Panda- HT)

Being a working professional, I still can not wrap my head around buying a Rs.46900 hairstyling tool. But, what if I tell you there is one such a product in the market that does a similar work as the Dyson Airwarp i.d with less hair damage and, most importantly, it does not empty your pocket? Philips recently introduced its 2-in-1 Airstyler (BHA531/10), priced at just Rs.4495, which comes with two styling attachments and is enough to get the job done. Therefore, know how the Philips Airstyler compares to the Dyson Airwarp i.d.

Dyson Airwarp i.d vs Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler: Design, build, and attachments

Dyson Airwarp i.d vs Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

If we look at Dyson Airwarp i.d, it comes with six styling attachments that include a conical barrel, 40mm long barrel, soft smoothening brush, fast dryer, coanda dryer, and round volumising brush. All these attachments are used for different styling requirements, but during my time of usage, I relied on the dryer, volumising brush and the long barrel. I did not find the need to use the other three attachments on a daily basis.

On the other hand, the Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler comes with two attachments, the paddle straightening brush and a 38mm ThermoBrush. These two attachments are enough to dry hair, straighten it, and bring light curls using the ThermoBrush.

From a design standpoint, the Dyson Airwarp i.d brings a premium matte pastic build for both, the styling wand and attachments. However, it is quite heavy to use and you may get tired styling your hair. For me, drying my hair and then using the long barrel for curls was daunting, and I had to take breaks to rest my hands.

Whereas, the Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler was not as heavy, but the plastic body did not feel very premium. But, considering the price, it provided a decent design. I also noticed that the styling wand in the Philips is thicker than the Dyson. However, I felt both stylers can withstand impact, until and unless you are very clumsy.

Dyson Airwarp i.d (Rs.46000) vs Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler: Functionality and usage

Dyson Airwarp i.d volumising brush and Philips 38mm ThermoBrush(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Examining the difference between the features and functionalities of the Dyson Airwarp i.d and Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler is quite tricky as both use different Airflow technology. Therefore, while reviewing the stylers, I kept two things in mind, the end results and a more quicker option.

If we look at Dyson Airwrap i.d you don’t really need to use the Bluetooth functionality when using the dryer and volumising brush. Therefore, it provided a simple way for usage. However, things get a little tricky when it comes to using the curling barrels, as you will have to connect with the smartphone app, which will provide you a timer and the right heat settings required for curling your hair.

On the other hand, the Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler is much simpler to use as you only have to connect the plug and get the styling done in a more quicker and hassle-free way since it does not require the user to connect devices. Therefore, I found it to be more usable if you are looking for a quicker and cheaper hairstyling alternative.

For heat and hair damage management, Dyson provided 2 heat and 1 cool setting along with 3 fan settings. Whereas, Philips comes with 3 heat settings. However, these settings do not bring a significant difference to the hair styling, and both devices make your hair smoother, provide less to no damage, and reduce breakage as well.

Now, coming to the end result, I compared the Dyson’s volumising brush attachment and Philips Thermobrush to know which one does a better job. In my opinion, both the devices provided a similar result, giving a bouncy effect and drying hair from the roots. However, since Dyson’s volumising brush is bigger and thicker in size, it provided a better volume to hair, but it did not provide a soft curl effect like the Philiphs 2-in-1 Airstyler.

However, if you are more into heavy curls for your hair, then Dyson Airwrap i.d comes with curling attachments, and it does an exceptional job. With Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler, you can just straighten your hair with the paddle brush and get soft curls with the Thermobrush, which, in my opinion, is great for a salon-style blow dry effect.

Dyson Airwarp i.d (Rs.46000) vs Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler: Verdict

Dyson Airwarp i.d (Rs.46000) vs Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler(Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

So, is it absolutely necessary to spend Rs.46900 for Dyson Airwarp i.d? Well, in my opinion, only three attachments were actually useful and made sense to me. Since I have thin, straight hair, the long curling barrel is something which caught my eye and I often used it to style my hair. However, if you can skip heavy curls, then the Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler is a perfect tool for that volumising blow-dry effect with soft curls on the tip of the hair. Additionally, it is also perfect for straightening your hair with less damage and hair breakage. Also, it is not heavy on your pockets. Therefore, the choice is based on your requirements for hair styling and budget.