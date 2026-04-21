Dyson unveils travel-friendly ‘Supersonic’ hair dryer for users on the move

Dyson has expanded its personal care lineup with a new travel-focused hair dryer, bringing a compact option for users who style their hair on the move. The new device, called the Dyson Supersonic Travel, is designed to work across countries while maintaining performance similar to the company’s existing range. Dyson launches Dyson Supersonic Travel, a compact hair dryer designed for easy styling during travel anywhere globally. (Dyson ) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

The launch comes as travel and on-the-go routines continue to shape consumer demand for smaller, portable devices. Dyson says the new model is built for people who want consistent styling results without carrying a full-sized machine.

Dyson Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer: Design, Key Features, and What’s New The Supersonic Travel is smaller and lighter than the standard Dyson Supersonic. It is designed to fit easily into handbags or cabin luggage, making it suitable for short trips, gym sessions, or longer journeys. Despite the reduced size, the company claims the device delivers the same drying performance associated with its Supersonic range.

One of the key features is global voltage compatibility. The device adjusts automatically to different power systems, allowing it to be used in multiple countries without the need for a separate converter. This is aimed at frequent travellers who move between regions with varying electrical standards.

Hair care remains a central focus in the design. The dryer includes temperature regulation technology that monitors airflow and heat multiple times every second. This helps prevent exposure to extreme heat, which is often linked to hair damage. The airflow system is also designed to distribute air evenly, supporting faster drying while maintaining hair condition.

Dyson first introduced its Supersonic hair dryer in 2016, marking a shift in how such devices were engineered. By placing the motor in the handle, the company changed the balance and handling of the device. It also introduced controlled airflow and heat regulation as part of its design approach. These elements continue to feature in the travel version.

The company later introduced the Dyson Supersonic Nural, which added features aimed at scalp care, including a mode that adjusts temperature to protect the scalp. While the travel model focuses on portability, it draws on the same underlying technology used across Dyson’s hair care devices.

Another feature of the Supersonic Travel is attachment compatibility. Users who already own Dyson hair dryers can use their existing attachments with the new model. This allows continuity in styling without needing to carry additional accessories.

The device is positioned as an option for use in different settings, from hotel rooms to airport lounges. It is intended to offer a consistent styling experience regardless of location, while reducing the need to rely on hotel-provided dryers, which may vary in quality and performance.