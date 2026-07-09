Electricity bills too high? These 5-star rated energy-efficient fans help cut power costs without sacrificing cooling

Rising electricity bills have become a major cause of concern for most Indian households, especially during the brutal and never-ending summer months. ACs keep running for long hours while fans run continuously for long hours spiking the monthly electricity bills. While it is not always possible to turn off these devices, it is possible to upgrade some of these devices to more energy efficient versions. Traditional fans, for instance, can be replaced with modern energy saving models with high energy rating BLDC motors. These fans are designed to deliver powerful air circulation while using significantly less electricity compared to conventional fans, which in turn helps them lower your monthly electricity bills.

Most of these fans come with 1200mm long blades, which makes them ideal for bedrooms and living rooms. (HT)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

If you are planning to upgrade the fans in your home to more modern and energy efficient version, we have curated some of the best 5-star rated fans that offer powerful airflow, low energy consumption and reliable performance. These fans will help you stay comfortable while keeping electricity costs under control. But before we get into the specifics, let's take a look at the factors that you need to consider while buying an energy efficient ceiling fan in India.

Factors to consider while buying an energy efficient ceiling fan

Type of Motor: Look for BLDC or Brushless Direct Current motors instead of conventional AC motors as they consume just 25W to 35W of electricity compared to regular fans that consumer 70W to 75W of electricity.

Energy Rating: To reduce electricity bills, look for 5-Star rated fans as they can help you save anywhere between ₹1,500 to ₹6,000 in electricity bills.

Air Delivery: This feature measures how much air the fan pushes. The higher this number, the better cooling does the fan provide. Look for fans that offer an air delivery of more than 200 CMM.

RPM: This measures how fast the fan spins. However, higher RPM not always means better cooling. This number should be around 300 to 350 RPM.

Best 5-Star rated fans that save energy

The Havells FAB BLDC Ceiling Fan is designed for users looking for powerful cooling with lower electricity consumption. This energy-efficient ceiling fan uses BLDC motor technology and claims up to 65% energy savings compared to conventional fans. It comes with a 1200 mm sweep size, 380 RPM speed, 30W low power consumption and multiple comfort modes for customised airflow. It comes with a reverse rotation feature that circulates warm air during winters and a dedicated Mop mode for drying out the floor after mopping. Additionally, it also gets low noise making Sleep mode.

Specifications Blade Length 1200mm Type of Motor BLDC Wattage 30W Air Flow Capacity 235 CMM Noise Level 52dB Motor Speed 380 RPM Reasons to Buy Looks good Energy efficiency Reasons to Avoid Average air flow

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the ceiling fan's appearance beautiful and appreciate its design. They also appreciate its energy efficiency.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this fan for its energy efficiency.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This Crompton BLDC ceiling fan combines modern aesthetics with energy-efficient performance. Its sleek design with a powder-coated finish adds a premium touch while the advanced BLDC motor helps reduce power consumption compared to conventional fans. It is designed for powerful cooling, it delivers high air circulation while operating quietly. The fan comes with a convenient remote control, multiple speed settings and timer functions for personalised comfort. Its energy-saving motor technology, smooth operation and durable build make it an ideal choice for users looking for efficient cooling with lower electricity costs.

Specifications Blade Length 1200mm Type of Motor BLDC Wattage 35W Air Flow Capacity 220 CMM Noise Level NA Motor Speed 340 RPM Reasons to Buy Strong airflow High energy efficiency Premium design Reasons to Avoid Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this fan for its powerful airflow, sleek design and electricity-saving performance. Customers appreciate that the fan runs smoothly, consumes less power.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this fan for its energy efficiency and design.

This Atomberg fan is designed for modern homes that demand energy efficiency, powerful cooling and smart features. It is powered by an advanced BLDC motor that delivers high-speed airflow while consuming significantly less electricity than conventional fans. It comes with a smart remote control offering multiple speed modes, sleep mode and boost mode for customised comfort. The efficient motor ensures smooth, silent operation, while the high air delivery design helps maintain comfortable cooling even during hot summer days.

Specifications Blade Length 1200mm Type of Motor BLDC Wattage 28W Air Flow Capacity 220 CMM Noise Level 57dB Motor Speed 360 RPM Reasons to Buy Strong airflow Good build quality Value for money Reasons to Avoid Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the ceiling fan to be of good quality and appreciate its value as a great investment to reduce electricity bills. They like its appearance, remote control functionality, and airflow.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this fan for its air flow and energy efficiency.

This Orient ceiling fan combines a sleek, modern design with an energy-efficient BLDC motor that complements contemporary homes. Its 1200mm blade sweep and aerodynamic three-blade design deliver strong air circulation while consuming just 32W of power. Rated 5-Star by BEE, this fan can reduce electricity consumption by up to 50% compared to conventional ceiling fans. It comes with a smart remote that lets you adjust speed, activate Boost mode, and set timers from anywhere in the room. Other features include 350 RPM motor speed, 220 CMM air delivery and inverter-friendly operation.

Specifications Blade Length 1200mm Type of Motor BLDC Wattage 32W Air Flow Capacity 220 CMM Noise Level NA Motor Speed 350 RPM Reasons to Buy Strong airflow Good build quality Value for money Reasons to Avoid Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the ceiling fan to be of good quality, with excellent airflow and value for money, saving up to 50% on electricity bills. They also appreciate its appearance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this fan for its air flow and energy efficiency.

This Havells BLDC ceiling fan combines a premium modern design with advanced energy-saving technology to deliver powerful cooling with reduced electricity consumption. It is equipped with an efficient BLDC motor that operates on just 35W power while providing high-speed airflow and smooth, silent performance. Its aerodynamic blades are designed to enhance air delivery, making it suitable for bedrooms, living rooms, and workspaces. This fan comes with remote control functionality, multiple speed settings, sleep mode, and timer options for added convenience. Its 1200mm sweep size, reverse rotation feature, and inverter compatibility make it an ideal choice for comfortable cooling throughout the year.

Specifications Blade Length 1200mm Type of Motor BLDC Wattage 35W Air Flow Capacity 225 CMM Noise Level NA Motor Speed 350 RPM Reasons to Buy Strong airflow Good design Value for money Reasons to Avoid Average noise levels Average fan speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the ceiling fan to be of good quality and value for money, with positive feedback about its appearance, particularly the indicator light.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this fan for its energy efficiency.

Top 3 features of the best 5-Star rated fans that save energy

NAME BLADE LENGTH TYPE OF MOTOR WATTAGE Havells FAB BLDC Ceiling Fan 1200mm BLDC 30W Crompton Energion Hyperboost 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan 1200mm BLDC 35W atomberg Ameza Remote Controlled 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan 1200mm BLDC 28W Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC 1200mm BLDC 32W Havells FAB BLDC LED Ceiling Fan 1200mm BLDC 35W

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of ceiling fans including the ones with BLDC motors and AC motors. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of BLDC ceiling fans across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their motors, airflow capacity and features that make them energy efficient. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying the best 5-Star rated fans that save energy How much electricity does a 5-Star rated fan consume? A 5-Star rated fan typically consumes around 28W to 40W of power, depending on the motor technology and model.

Are BLDC fans better than normal 5-Star fans? Yes, BLDC fans are generally more energy-efficient than conventional induction motor fans.

How much money can a 5-Star BLDC fan save on electricity bills? A 5-Star BLDC fan can save up to 50% to 65% electricity compared to traditional ceiling fans, depending on usage patterns and electricity rates.

Which is better: a remote-control fan or a normal regulator fan? Remote-control fans offer better convenience with features like speed adjustment, sleep mode, timer settings, and boost mode.

Do energy-efficient fans work during voltage fluctuations? Many modern BLDC fans are designed to work efficiently during voltage fluctuations and are compatible with inverter power backup systems.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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