Twitter to allow users to watch videos while scrolling

Starting next week, Twitter will add 15 second forward and backward seek buttons while watching a video, social media giant's owner Elon Musk confirmed in a reply to user.



Musk also said that Twitter will also enable pic in pic enabling users to watch video while scrolling their feeds. A Twitter user replied, "Thanks. Exactly this feature is one I too want and thought was lacking". Another user commented, "Thank you, I skip so many videos because of this".



Elon Musk has been introducing several changes to Twitter ever since taking over the social media platform for $44 billion last October.



Recently, the billionaire announced that the Twitter Blue subscribers can upload videos of up to two hours duration or 8 GB size. But a non-Twitter Blue subscriber can upload videos of only up to 140 seconds.



Twitter is now set to face stiff competition from Meta-owned platform Instagram which is set to release a text-based app to compete with the Musk-owned platform.

Twitter Blue users will be able to edit tweets and post longer videos, among other features. (File)