Elon Musk's AI company ‘xAI’ to launch its first programme tomorrow: ‘Best that currently exists’

Billionaire Elon Musk on Friday announced that his artificial intelligence firm, xAI, will launch its proprietary AI programme this Saturday, albeit with limited capacity. Elon Musk (REUTERS)

"Tomorrow, @xAI will release its first AI to a select group. In some important respects, it is the best that currently exists," Musk posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The development by Musk is making its debut nearly a year after OpenAI's ChatGPT captured the attention of businesses and users worldwide, contributing to a significant surge in the adoption of generative AI technology. Earlier this year, Musk had initiated his AI venture, underscoring its dedication to benefit humanity. Musk emphasised that xAI focused on creating a secure system driven by a profound curiosity for humanity, rather than relying on pre-set moral directives. Subsequently, he disclosed that his AI company is set to introduce its initial AI to a handpicked audience.

During the launch of his AI company in July, Musk expressed hope that xAI would construct an AI in a positive manner. “If I could press pause on AI or really advanced AI digital superintelligence I would. It doesn’t seem like that is realistic so xAI is essentially going to build an AI … in a good way, sort of hopefully,” The Guardian quoted Musk as saying. The report further said that Musk envisioned a future characterized by an abundance of goods and services in the wake of the emergence of artificial general intelligence. Nevertheless, he also acknowledged the potential for a darker path ahead, it said.

Although specific details about its funding, objectives, and AI focus are currently ambiguous, xAI's collaboration with Tesla, and various other companies is highlighted on its website. The creators of xAI, released in July this year, comprise individuals from Google's DeepMind, the parent company of Windows, and several other prominent AI research firms.

