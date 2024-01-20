close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Elon Musk's Starlink likely to get nod for India operations ‘in next few days’: Reports

Elon Musk's Starlink likely to get nod for India operations ‘in next few days’: Reports

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 20, 2024 03:29 AM IST

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will issue a Letter of Intent (LoI) to Starlink.

Elon Musk's Starlink will soon be providing space-based broadband services in India, as the company is likely to receive approval from the Indian government ‘in the next few days,’ possibly early next week, reports have emerged.

Starlink has built a fast-growing network of more than 3,500 satellites in low-Earth orbit. (Representative image)
Starlink has built a fast-growing network of more than 3,500 satellites in low-Earth orbit. (Representative image)

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had sought a clarification from Starlink regarding the shareholding pattern, which the latter provided, paving the way for the government's nod, the reports added.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“Starlink replied, and in the next few days or by the end of this month, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) may issue a Letter of Intent (LoI),” ET Telecom quoted a source as saying.

The LoI could be issued by Wednesday, a Moneycontrol report said.

The DoT is preparing a note for approval by Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Communications, and Neeraj Mittal, the telecommunications department's secretary. After their nod, the department's Satellite Communications Wing (SCW) will give a go ahead to Musk's SpaceX, which operates Starlink, to function in the country.

Both Vaishnaw and Mittal are currently abroad. While the former is in Switzerland's Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF), the latter is in the United States for the PanIIT 2024 event.

Starlink will be only the third company to offer space broadband services in India, after Mukesh Ambani's Jio Satellite Communications and Bharti Global-backed Eutelast OneWeb.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On