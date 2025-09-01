Search
Mon, Sept 01, 2025
eSIM scam in India: How phone numbers get hijacked; And how to stay safe

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Sept 01, 2025 06:17 pm IST

eSIM scams in India are on the rise, with fraudsters hijacking numbers to steal money using fake activation links. Learn how these scams work and safety tips.

Cybercriminals in India are now exploiting eSIMs, digital SIMs stored on your phone, to hijack phone numbers and drain bank accounts within minutes. A recent case saw a victim lose 4 lakh after scammers took control of their number and intercepted OTPs.

This is how you stay ahead of the rising eSIM scams.

How the scam unfolds

  • It begins with a convincing call or SMS claiming to be from your mobile provider. Scammers then send a fake eSIM activation link, usually via SMS or email.
  • Once clicked, your physical SIM deactivates, your phone loses signal, and your number switches to the scammer's device. Every call, message, and OTP now goes straight to them.
  • With OTPs in hand, they can approve transactions, reset your passwords, and move money, without needing physical cards or passwords.

Why this works; and why it’s dangerous

eSIM technology was designed for convenience, but that same flexibility provides attackers a fast path into your digital identity and finances. Even users who have disabled UPI or ATM services aren’t safe once the number is compromised.

Quick protection tips

What you can do

Why it matters

Ignore unknown linksOnly use your provider's app or site when managing your eSIM.
Never share OTPs or personal infoBanks or telcos will never ask for sensitive info over calls or SMS.
Monitor sudden signal lossIf calls or data drop unexpectedly, act immediately.
Freeze your number if neededContact your provider and bank right away if hijacking is suspected.

Is physical SIM better than eSIM?

Not necessarily. A physical SIM isn’t immune to fraud, either. SIM swap scams have existed for years. The difference is that eSIM fraud can happen faster because it doesn’t require visiting a store or physically replacing a chip. That said, some users feel safer sticking to physical SIMs since telcos usually demand in-person verification for swaps. Ultimately, the weak link is social engineering, not the SIM itself

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) and other authorities are sounding the alarm. These scams move fast, victims can lose substantial sums in less than five minutes, highlighting how critical vigilance has become in the digital age.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
