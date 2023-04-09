Every video game set to release on April for PC, pick you choices

Recently PC gamers are overwhelmed with lots of console-exclusives (mainly PS). This is surely lucrative news for anyone who craved an exclusive console without owning a console. The line between console and PC became thinner day by day. Even Microsoft expressed to port their exclusive game library to both systems, thanks to XBOX Game Pass.

April 2023

Most of the console-locked exclusive Indie and AAA titles are making their way to Game Pass.

April 2023 is ready to offer its arsenal full with games like Death or Treat, Vampire survivors, Star Trek: Resurgence and more. April may stand out as the strongest month as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is ready to rock the market again, Minecraft Legends already won the fan's heart and criticizer’s keyboard, open-world AAA title Dead Island 2 is set to debut.

There are also massive mobile titles like Hokai: Star Rail is ready to take the PC market by storm while ending the Genshin Impact’s monopoly.

Here is the upcoming April calendar focuses on USA release dates

Star Trek: Resurgence (PS5, PS4, XBOX S|O, PC)- Initial April 2023

Brinfall (PC)-April 3

Meet Your Maker (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) - April 4

Road 96: Mile 0 (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX/S, XBO, Switch) - April 4

Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator (PC) - April 4

Moviehouse – The Film Studio Tycoon (PC) - April 5

Curse of the Sea Rats (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX/S, XBO, Switch) - April 6

Everspace 2 - official launch (PC) - April 6

Ravenswatch - Steam Early Access (PC) - April 6

Hyperviolent - Steam Early Access (PC) - April 6

The Library Of Babel (PC) - April 6

Miniland Adventure (PC) - April 10

Floating Islands of Nucifera - Steam Early Access (PC) - April 10

Tron: Identity (PC, Switch) - April 11

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) - April 11

Ghostwire: Tokyo (XSX/S) - April 12

Plantera 2: Golden Acorn (PC) - April 12

Lightracer Spark (PC) - April 12

Wildfrost (PC, Switch) - April 12

Voodolls (PC) - April 13

Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade (Switch) - April 13

Shardpunk: Verminfall (PC) - April 13

Boundary - Steam Early Access (PC) - April 13

Screaming Chicken: Ultimate Showdown (PC) - April 13

Fabledom - Steam Early Access (PC) - April 13

Trinity Fusion - Steam Early Access (PC) - April 13

Hunt the Night (PC) - April 13

De-Exit - Eternal Matters (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) - April 14

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (PC, PS4, Switch) - April 14

Suffer The Night (PC) - April 17

Recollection (PC) - April 17

Beyond the Long Night (PC) - April 17

God of Rock (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) - April 18

Minecraft Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) - April 18

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) - April 18

Puzzle Quest 3 (PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) - April 18

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind (PC) - April 18

Moons of Darsalon (PC) - April 19

Gun Jam (PC) - April 19

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC (PS5) - April 19

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series (PS4, PC, Switch) - April 19

Arcana of Paradise -The Tower- (PC, Switch) - April 20

Stray Blade (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - April 20

Eresys (PC) - April 20

Havendock - Steam Early Access (PC) - April 20

Outer Terror (PC) - April 20

Lost Epic (Switch) - April 20

Dead Island 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Stadia) - April 21

Homestead Arcana (PC, XSX/S) - April 21

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (Switch) - April 21

Shadows of Doubt - Steam Early Access (PC) - April 24

Remote Planets (PC) - April 24

Roots of Pacha (PC) - April 25

Afterimage (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) - April 25

Stranded: Alien Dawn (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) - April 25

Strayed Lights (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) - April 25

Cassette Beasts (PC) - April 26

Live A Live (PC, PS5) - April 27

Dungeon Drafters (PC) - April 27

The Last Case of Benedict Fox (PC, XSX/S) - April 27

Protodroid Delta (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) - April 27

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - April 28

Ash of Gods: The Way (PC) - April 27

Welcome to Goodland (PC) - April 28

Minabo - A Walk Through Life (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) - April 28

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) - April 28

