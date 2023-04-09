Every video game set to release on April for PC, pick you choices
April 2023 is ready to offer its arsenal full with games like Death or Treat, Vampire survivors, Star Trek: Resurgence and more.
Recently PC gamers are overwhelmed with lots of console-exclusives (mainly PS). This is surely lucrative news for anyone who craved an exclusive console without owning a console. The line between console and PC became thinner day by day. Even Microsoft expressed to port their exclusive game library to both systems, thanks to XBOX Game Pass.
Most of the console-locked exclusive Indie and AAA titles are making their way to Game Pass.
April 2023 is ready to offer its arsenal full with games like Death or Treat, Vampire survivors, Star Trek: Resurgence and more. April may stand out as the strongest month as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is ready to rock the market again, Minecraft Legends already won the fan's heart and criticizer’s keyboard, open-world AAA title Dead Island 2 is set to debut.
There are also massive mobile titles like Hokai: Star Rail is ready to take the PC market by storm while ending the Genshin Impact’s monopoly.
Here is the upcoming April calendar focuses on USA release dates
- Star Trek: Resurgence (PS5, PS4, XBOX S|O, PC)- Initial April 2023
- Brinfall (PC)-April 3
- Meet Your Maker (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) - April 4
- Road 96: Mile 0 (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX/S, XBO, Switch) - April 4
- Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator (PC) - April 4
- Moviehouse – The Film Studio Tycoon (PC) - April 5
- Curse of the Sea Rats (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX/S, XBO, Switch) - April 6
- Everspace 2 - official launch (PC) - April 6
- Ravenswatch - Steam Early Access (PC) - April 6
- Hyperviolent - Steam Early Access (PC) - April 6
- The Library Of Babel (PC) - April 6
- Miniland Adventure (PC) - April 10
- Floating Islands of Nucifera - Steam Early Access (PC) - April 10
- Tron: Identity (PC, Switch) - April 11
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) - April 11
- Ghostwire: Tokyo (XSX/S) - April 12
- Plantera 2: Golden Acorn (PC) - April 12
- Lightracer Spark (PC) - April 12
- Wildfrost (PC, Switch) - April 12
- Voodolls (PC) - April 13
- Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade (Switch) - April 13
- Shardpunk: Verminfall (PC) - April 13
- Boundary - Steam Early Access (PC) - April 13
- Screaming Chicken: Ultimate Showdown (PC) - April 13
- Fabledom - Steam Early Access (PC) - April 13
- Trinity Fusion - Steam Early Access (PC) - April 13
- Hunt the Night (PC) - April 13
- De-Exit - Eternal Matters (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) - April 14
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (PC, PS4, Switch) - April 14
- Suffer The Night (PC) - April 17
- Recollection (PC) - April 17
- Beyond the Long Night (PC) - April 17
- God of Rock (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) - April 18
- Minecraft Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) - April 18
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) - April 18
- Puzzle Quest 3 (PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) - April 18
- Desktop Dungeons: Rewind (PC) - April 18
- Moons of Darsalon (PC) - April 19
- Gun Jam (PC) - April 19
- Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC (PS5) - April 19
- Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series (PS4, PC, Switch) - April 19
- Arcana of Paradise -The Tower- (PC, Switch) - April 20
- Stray Blade (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - April 20
- Eresys (PC) - April 20
- Havendock - Steam Early Access (PC) - April 20
- Outer Terror (PC) - April 20
- Lost Epic (Switch) - April 20
- Dead Island 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Stadia) - April 21
- Homestead Arcana (PC, XSX/S) - April 21
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (Switch) - April 21
- Shadows of Doubt - Steam Early Access (PC) - April 24
- Remote Planets (PC) - April 24
- Roots of Pacha (PC) - April 25
- Afterimage (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) - April 25
- Stranded: Alien Dawn (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) - April 25
- Strayed Lights (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) - April 25
- Cassette Beasts (PC) - April 26
- Live A Live (PC, PS5) - April 27
- Dungeon Drafters (PC) - April 27
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox (PC, XSX/S) - April 27
- Protodroid Delta (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) - April 27
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - April 28
- Ash of Gods: The Way (PC) - April 27
- Welcome to Goodland (PC) - April 28
- Minabo - A Walk Through Life (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Switch) - April 28
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S) - April 28