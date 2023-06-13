Experience the intensity of Star Wars Outlaws with its exciting GTA-inspired wanted system

Ubisoft has recently unveiled an exciting new addition to the Star Wars gaming universe with the highly anticipated open-world title, Star Wars Outlaws.

Explore the galaxy, forge alliances, and evade the Empire in this thrilling gaming experience. (Image Credit: Ubisoft)

During Yesterday’s Ubisoft Forward event, fans were treated to a thrilling 10-minute gameplay walkthrough, which showcased a feature reminiscent of the iconic wanted system found in the Grand Theft Auto series.

This groundbreaking game will mark the first-ever open-world experience set in the beloved Star Wars universe and represents Lucasfilm's determination to expand its horizons following the end of EA's Star Wars exclusivity.

Star Wars Outlaws follows the adventures of Kay Vess and her loyal alien cat-look-like companion, Nix, as they navigate their way through a galaxy of deceit and trickery.

The game from the galaxy far far away offers a blend of stealth mechanics and intense third-person blaster gameplay, providing players with the freedom to explore a vast open world using speeder bikes and even travel through space in real-time. It is evident that Star Wars Outlaws draws inspiration from other popular titles, as Kay Vess, a scoundrel by trade, can forge relationships with various crime factions akin to the Fallout series.

The cover-based blaster combat bears resemblance to Gears of War, and Kay showcases her agility by descending a cliff using a rope, reminiscent of Nathan Drake from the Uncharted series. While it remains uncertain if Outlaws will incorporate extensive traversal mechanics like its Star Wars Jedi counterpart, the game promises an exciting array of gameplay possibilities.

One particular gameplay system showcased in the recent footage pays homage to Grand Theft Auto's multi-leveled wanted system. As seen in the gameplay walkthrough, after an unfortunate encounter with a crime boss and an imperial officer in a private cantina, Vess finds herself wanted by the Empire. Her face instantly appears on screens within the bar, and as she steps outside, the screen transitions into a bright red hue, with the word "Wanted" prominently displayed. The Empire's icon, accompanied by three flashing red bars out of six, fills the upper left corner of the screen, while the opposite side urges players to "Escape the Empire."

During an exhilarating space battle into the outer rim, another bar on the Empire's logo lights up before Kay successfully jumps into hyperspace, gradually reducing her wanted level.

While it remains unclear if this system in Star Wars Outlaws is purely visual or an actual dynamic free-roaming gameplay feature, it undeniably complements Kay's narrative as an outlaw entrenched in a life of crime.

Players can look forward to discovering various methods for evading the Empire in the open world, beyond the simple act of jumping into hyperspace.

With the recent positive reception of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and the promising gameplay showcased in Outlaws, the future looks bright for Star Wars gamers.