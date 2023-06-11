Diablo 4 player secures unprecedented power with rare game item

In the world of Diablo 4, one fortunate gamer has become the first to get their hand on the game's most coveted and powerful items. A new excerpt from the Book of Lorath, Diablo 4's upcoming lore codex, has revealed what happened to the remains of Diablo and the other Prime Evils after their deaths.

With its release, Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo 4 introduced an array of enemies to conquer, immersive mechanics to explore, and a continuation of the franchise's renowned plotline.

Amidst the plethora of new features, one classic element that remains a cornerstone of Diablo 4 is the vast variety of items that make the thrilling grind of the game all the more enjoyable.

Players in Diablo 4 have the opportunity to equip their characters with weapons and armor, categorized into five parts: helmet, gauntlets, chest, pants, and boots. But the customization doesn't stop there. Utilizing Diablo 4's Aspects, players can further enhance their equipment, unlocking their character's true potential.

The multiplayer RPG also features amulets and rings, which, similar to weapons and armor, provide modifiers that directly impact the player's attributes.

Now, the spotlight shines on a player who has achieved a remarkable milestone by obtaining the highly sought-after Harlequin Crest, one of the most formidable items in Diablo 4. Familiar to Diablo veterans as "Shako" due to its name in Diablo 2, this helm stands among the game's ultra-rare drops.

Initially, reports suggested that a Korean Diablo streamer named drlee_kor had discovered the item. However, doubts arose within the Diablo community regarding the authenticity of the accompanying image, which was eventually traced back to one of the streamer's viewers. Global community director Adam Fletcher took to Twitter to confirm the existence of the Harlequin Crest in Diablo 4, putting any skepticism to rest.

The Harlequin Crest holds immense power as a unique helm that can significantly enhance any endgame build in Diablo 4. One of its standout features is the +4 ranks it provides to all skills, making it an invaluable asset for players striving to maximize their character's potential.

While Fletcher has verified the item's existence, its precise location within the game remains somewhat elusive. Speculations among players suggest that the Harlequin Crest may drop in the highest-tier Nightmare dungeon or in Champion's Demise in World Tier 4, known as the most challenging World Tier in Diablo 4.

ALSO READ| | Diablo 4 early access features exciting classes, Unforeseen balancing issue for Barbarians

Despite Diablo 4's highly anticipated release receiving widespread acclaim from both players and critics alike, recent developments have seen players resorting to review bombing to express their dissatisfaction with the game's microtransaction prices. This phenomenon, although surprising given the initial excitement surrounding Diablo 4, has become increasingly common in the gaming industry this year. Even the acclaimed title The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has not been exempt from such review bombing campaigns.