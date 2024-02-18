 Ex-YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki's son dies at 19: Report - Hindustan Times
News / Technology / Ex-YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki's son dies at 19: Report

Ex-YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki's son dies at 19: Report

ByHT News Desk
Feb 18, 2024 09:57 AM IST

Susan Wojcicki served as the CEO of YouTube from 2014 until February 2023. She is now serving as an advisory role to Google and its parent Alphabet

Former YouTube chief executive officer Susan Wojcicki's son Marco Troper passed away at the age of 19. The teenager was found ‘unresponsive’ at his dormitory at Clark Kerr Campus, People website reported.

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki(AP file)
Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki(AP file)

According to the website, the Berkely Fire Department had alerted the campus police saying they were attempting life saving measures on the 19-year-old. The cause of death is unknown, but police said there was no sign of any foul play.

According to Troper's grandmother Esther Wojcicki, he died of a drug overdose. She described her grandson as ‘loving’ and a ‘math genius’. In a Facebook post, the grandmother said that the rest of family members are ‘devastated beyond comprehension’.

“Marco was the most kind, loving, smart, fun and beautiful human being. He was just getting [started] on his second semester of his freshman year at UC Berkeley majoring in math and was truly loving it," she wrote in a Facebook post.

Esther Wojcicki, who wrote the book ‘How to Raise Successful People’, said that Macro had a strong community of friends at Stern Hall and his fraternity
Zeta Psi.

“Marco's life was cut too short. And we are all devastated, thinking about all the opportunities and life experiences that he will miss and we will miss together. Marco, we all love you and miss you more than you will ever know,” she wrote in the Facebook post.

Who is Susan Wojcicki?

Troper's mother Susan Wojcicki served as the CEO of YouTube from 2014 until February 2023. She is now serving as an advisory role to Google and its parent Alphabet.

It Wojcicki whose garage was used by Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page in 1998 to develop the search engine.

Wojcicki was hired in 1999 as Google employee number 16, and worked on everything from AdSense and Google Analytics to Google Books and Google Images, the Forbes website stated.

