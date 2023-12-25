Facebook, Apple, Google to hit hiring pause? Big 6 tech jobs in India record 90% decline

While companies like Google and Facebook (Meta) are some of the most sought after firms for IT sector employees, these firms are likely to hit a complete hiring pause in India soon, the Economic Times said. Google, Netflix and major tech companies are near to freezing hiring in India.(REUTERS)

The data put together for ET by specialist staffing form Xpheno stated that there has been a steep decline in job postings in India by the Big 6 companies - Facebook (Meta Platforms), Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix and Google (Alphabet).

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

These companies in total have a 90 per cent decline in active job postings in India in 2023 when compared with the previous year, leading to speculations that a hiring pause in India by these firms is on the cards.

Currently, the active hiring by these firms is at its all-time low, with the numbers down by 98 per cent in India. Notably, tech companies are one of the worst hit by the global economic slowdown, as majority of their revenue goes hand in hand with the US economy.

One of the most prominent step during the economic slowdown was taken by Google last year, when the firm laid off 12,000 employees in the biggest ever job cut recorded by the company.

"The low to no hiring action maintained by the cohort over the year will continue to impact tech talent movements, especially in the experienced lateral layers," ET quoted Prasadh MS, head of workforce research at Xpheno saying.

When will this hiring pause resume?

According to the report, the demand for tech jobs in companies like Google, Netflix and Meta has decreased by 78 per cent in 2023, especially in India. With the current global economic state and advancements in artificial intelligence, this hiring pause is set to persist for the next two quarters.

Big tech players currently only have 30,000 job openings globally, recording more than 50 percent drop in hiring. Meanwhile, less than 150,000 people are currently employed in India for their core operations.

Not just big tech companies, but Indian startups are also suffering through job cuts and hiring freeze this year. According to recent data, Indian startup companies have laid off 28,000 jobs across the country this year.