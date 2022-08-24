Facebook reportedly down, users claim celebs' handles hit by spam messages

Social media platform reported outage with Twitter users claiming it was hacked. Online tracker Downdetector also reported complaints from users across the world.

Twitter was buzzing with hashtag #Facebookhacked with users claiming their accounts was spammed with unsolicited messages. In US, Downdetector reported complaints from nearly 3,000 users. In India, more than 300 users complained on Downdetector as of 2 pm.



The reports of Facebook being down triggered a meme fest on Twitter with users displayed their creativity.

Is anybody else’s Facebook news feed acting weird? I’m trying to scroll through my news feed, and all I’m seeing are people posting to pages of people I’m following like Neymar Jr, Eminem, etc. instead of my friends’ stuff. @facebook — Daredevil Mike (@Daredevilscurse) August 24, 2022

A Twitter user wrote,"Facebook have now added a dating tab to my main menu. Has anyone else had this? Seems totally inappropriate to me and seems to be no way of getting rid of it."



Another user tweeted,"Is anybody else’s Facebook news feed acting weird? I’m trying to scroll through my news feed, and all I’m seeing are people posting to pages of people I’m following like Neymar Jr, Eminem, etc. instead of my friends’ stuff. @facebook".





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail