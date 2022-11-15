‘Fact, not claim’: Elon Musk says Twitter is slow in India

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is concerned about the slow speed of the microblogging platform in countries including India.

"Twitter is very slow in India, Indonesia & many other countries. This is fact, not claim", Musk tweeted, adding that a refresh time for tweets between 10-15 seconds is common. The billionaire said he wanted to know how much delay is due to the bandwidth, latency or app.

Musk replied to a tweet by artificial intelligence expert Mike Schroepfer, who explained the former's claim on Twitter load time in India being 20 seconds. The former chief technology officer of Meta attributed the time to 1200 remote procedural calls.

Remote procedural calls or RPC refers to a powerful technique for constructing distributed, client-server based applications.

Basic internet math for @elonmusk's claim load time in India is 20s because of 1200 RPC calls (v.s. 2s in US):



Bangalore->SF is ~250ms



1200 *.25s = 5 minutes! Way off!!

20s load time = MAX of 80 sequential calls



Reality is likely 5-10?



1200 is happing inside datacenter? https://t.co/rWImxBpYLU — Mike Schroepfer (@schrep) November 15, 2022

Musk tweeted in reply,"There are ~1200 “microservices” server side, of which ~40 are critical to Twitter working at all, according to server control team. Trimming down that 1200 number, reducing data usage, serialized trips & simplifying app are all needed to improve speed of use."

There are ~1200 “microservices” server side, of which ~40 are critical to Twitter working at all, according to server control team.



Trimming down that 1200 number, reducing data usage, serialized trips & simplifying app are all needed to improve speed of use. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022

It all started with Musk's November 13 tweet in which he apologised for Twitter being slow in several countries.

"Btw, I’d like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!", he tweeted, triggering a series of online discussion over the forum.

"I was told ~1200 RPCs independently by several engineers at Twitter, which matches # of microservices. The ex-employee is wrong. Same app in US takes ~2 secs to refresh (too long), but ~20 secs in India, due to bad batching/verbose comms. Actually useful data transferred is low", he added.

Elon Musk took over Twitter last month. The 51-year-old billionaire has brought in a few changes in the social media giant including a monthly payment for blue tick verification of Twitter profiles, an official label for select verified accounts and adding long-form text to tweets. Musk also has plans to take action on bot accounts.

