Fake trading app scam: ITBP officer cheated of 51 lakh after high profit claims

An online investment offer that claimed steady returns has led to a major financial loss for a serving officer of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police. A 33-year-old ITBP officer posted in the region has reported that fraudsters cheated him of about ₹51 lakh through a share trading scheme promoted on messaging platforms. An ITBP officer lost ₹ 51 lakh after fraudsters trapped him through an online share trading scheme.

The victim, identified as Rajesh Kumar, lives in Surajpur and belongs to Himachal Pradesh. He approached the cybercrime police after repeated attempts to withdraw his money failed. Police said Kumar realised he had been misled when the people who contacted him began asking for more payments instead of releasing the amount shown as profit.

Based on his complaint, the police registered a case and started an investigation to identify those behind the fraud. Officials said they are working with banks to track the flow of money and locate the accounts used in the transactions.

How the Contact was Made

According to the police, the incident began on August 26, when Kumar received a message on WhatsApp from a woman who introduced herself as Isha Desai. She claimed to be based in Mumbai and spoke about share trading opportunities. After initial chats, she moved the conversation to Telegram and continued to guide Kumar on how to invest.

On September 11, she sent him a link to download a mobile application named “GO Markets Global Cs.” She told him the app would help him earn returns through share trading. To build trust, she helped him withdraw ₹5,000 as a return on an early investment. Police said this step convinced Kumar that the platform was real.

Money Transferred through Multiple Transactions

Between September 11 and November 6, Kumar transferred a total of ₹51 lakh to several bank accounts. He made more than 70 transactions, following instructions shared through messages. The application displayed growing profits, which encouraged him to continue sending money.

Problems started when Kumar tried to withdraw the full amount. The accused demanded extra payments, citing charges related to transactions. At this point, Kumar suspected fraud and stopped sending money. He filed a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal on November 29.

Cyber Crime Police Station SHO Vijay Rana said the case has been registered against unknown persons under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating, along with sections of the IT Act. He added that banks involved have been contacted, and further investigation is in progress.