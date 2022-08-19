Fed up of printout hassles? This app will deliver printed docs in 11 minutes

Online grocery app Blinkit has announced that it will now deliver printouts at your doorstep in just 11 minutes. The service, already operational in a few areas, will help the users to get their documents printed and delivered quickly to their location by just uploading them on the Blinkit app.

Jitesh Goel, product manager at Blinkit, wrote on LinkedIn, “We at Blinkit are giving printouts in minutes in a few areas now. Have never had a printer at home and getting it from a cyber cafe or library or neighbours or offices has always been cumbersome, specially when it’s needed at the point of approaching deadlines”.

The service is available between 6 in the morning to 12 till midnight. Blinkit has set no minimum order requirement for availing the service, so the customers don't need to have bulk copies to get printouts. “This should be really useful, specially at the rates it is available at,” Goel promised.

Replying to the announcement, people showed their appreciation for solving the problem of getting printouts at odd hours and on holidays. They said that it is really troublesome in the last minute rush of getting the copies to adhere to the deadline.

Jitesh Goel, product manager at Blinkit, announced the service on LinkedIn(Jitesh Goel/ LinkedIn)

Albeit useful, many users reflected on the need for some procedure to ensure privacy and safety of their documents. As the documents are uploaded on the platform, it becomes important to ensure that it gets removed from the system after the printout is done. Addressing this issue, Goel said that “we will delete the uploaded file after delivery”.

Formerly known as Grofers, Blinkit was acquired by food delivery app Zomato for ₹4,447 crore. However, they have come under criticism for compromising with the safety of their delivery agents while stressing on fast delivery.

Some users reacted to the announcement, flagging the concern and questioning the sustainability. But the delivery in minutes seems to become more popular, with Goel asking in the announcement to tell about new use cases to be included in the delivery in minutes ecosystem.