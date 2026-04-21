Filling impossible shoes: Tim Cook and Apple’s $4 trillion journey

Apple made a major announcement today – one that is bound to have a ripple effect not only on the company’s future but also on millions of Apple device owners across the globe. The company today announced that Tim Cook will soon be stepping down from the role of the company’s CEO. He will be succeeded by John Ternus, who is currently the Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering and the changing of the guard will happen on September 1, 2026 – right before Apple’s fall event. Tim Cook joined Apple in 1998. (Apple)

Does that mean Ternus will introduce the iPhone 18 series this year? Maybe, but we will know that for sure only at the launch event later this year. For now, the focus is on the incumbent CEO Cook, who has spent 15 years leading the company one product and one service at a time.

For those of you who have spent little time worrying about Apple beyond its products, Timothy Donald Cook or Tim Cook as he’s popularly called, joined Apple in 1998 as the Senior Vice President for Worldwide Operations. Prior to joining Apple, Cook briefly worked as the Vice President of Corporate Materials for Compaq, which he joined after a short stint working as the CEO of the Reseller Division at Intelligent Electronics. He started his career with IBM where he spent almost 12 years in various roles.

In his role as the Head of Worldwide Operations at Apple, Cook architected the shift away from Apple-owned factories and internal warehouses to contract manufacturing like Foxconn and Wistron. He also reduced the company’s on-hand inventory from months to days and secured long-term deals for critical components, which ultimately fueled Apple’s growth in early 2000s. He took over the role of the Chief Executive Officer of Apple on August 24, 2011, after the founder and the then CEO Steve Jobs resigned from the company owing to health issues.

So why are we talking about all of this? Because Cook’s journey at Apple as the lead of worldwide operations sort of paves way for his role as the company’s CEO wherein he focused on improving efficiency, while introducing new hardware and software products, which ultimately drove growth at the company and turned a $350 billion firm into a $4 trillion giant.

Tim Cook and Apple’s hardware journey Cook is often referred to as the ‘operations guy’ at Apple for building a ruthless supply-chain ecosystem that has helped the company save billions of dollars. Contrary to that claim, Apple has introduced at least five new hardware product categories since Cook took over as its CEO. We’ll talk about software and services in a minute, so hold on a little longer.

First is the Apple Watch, which was revealed as a fashion accessory on September 9, 2014 (launched in early 2015). Back then it didn’t have a built-in GPS or the array of sensors that constantly monitor your health parameters right from sleep and stress to your cardiac activity and more. Instead, it synced with your iPhone to track your location. But it did come with a built-in heart rate sensor, 8GB of storage and controls to manage Apple Music on an iPhone. Today, the Apple Watch is one the most popular smartwatches in the world.

Then came the AirPods, which the company launched on September 7, 2016 alongside the iPhone 7. These came with the custom Apple W1 chip and sparked one of the biggest trends in the electronics industry, that is, ditching the good-old 3.5mm jack for a pair of wireless earphones. Today, the market is full of AirPods clones and companies are offering 3.5mm jack as a luxury in their smartphones. And in case you’re wondering, the iPhone 7 is the first iPhone that came jack-less!

The following year, Apple announced its HomePod at WWDC 2017 entering the smart speaker market that was being led by the likes of Google Home, Amazon Echo and Sonos. That said, the category didn’t really take off and today Apple has two smart speakers in its portfolio – the classic HomePod that costs around ₹33K and the HomePod Mini that costs around ₹11K.

Another key power move that Apple played in Cook’s tenure is to switch from Intel chips to in-house Apple Silicon in all its PCs and laptops. The announcement was made at WWDC 2020 and the process began with the release of the Apple M1 chip that was released in November the same year. Today, all of the Macs, MacBook and even iPads are powered by Apple Silicon.

The list doesn’t end there. Apple introduced AirTags on April 21, 2021, marking the entry in the Bluetooth-based trackers-category. At the time it came with Ultra Wideband technology which enabled the Precision Finding feature in these devices. Consider it like the GPS for locating an AirTag. The second-gen device launched with expanded connectivity range and improved findability earlier this year.

Lastly, Apple announced the Apple Vision Pro at WWDC 2023 foraying into the mixed-reality headset category. It blends digital content with real world giving users an immersive mixed-reality experience.

Beyond this, Cook is also known for introducing the ‘Pro’ iPhone models. You can read more about it here: From AirPods to ‘Pro’ iPhones: Apple’s Tim Cook era comes to a close