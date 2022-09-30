Flipkart Big Billion Days sale ends today. Check these deals on smartphones

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is nearing its end. The readers who wish to buy smartphones should not lose the chance as the platform is giving jaw-dropping offers on smartphone purchase.

Here we have presented selected deals you would like to consider in making informed choices while buying a smartphone.

Realme GT 2

Realme GT 2 is be available in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale for a starting price of ₹32,499. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The Realme GT 2 has three cameras on its back: a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. It flaunts a single front camera configuration with a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Motorola Edge 30 5G

The Motorola Edge 30 5G will be sold during the sale for a reduced price of 24,999. A 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz is included on the smartphone. Featuring a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera, a 50-megapixel (f/2.2), and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) camera, the Motorola Edge boasts triple camera setup on the back while a 32MP front-facing camera will be provided for selfies. The smartphone which is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus processor.

Oppo Reno 8 5G

The Oppo Reno 8 5G will cost 29,999 during the Flipkart sale. The smartphone has a 32 MP front-facing camera for selfies and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor. Oppo flattened the sides of the Reno 8 5G to conform to modern design trends. It has a 4,500mAh battery and supports 80watt SuperVOOC fast charging. Screen size is 6.43 inches in Full HD with a cutout for the selfie camera.

Android Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a will go on sale with an initial price of ₹34,199. The Pixel 6a is a lot similar in its design to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. It has an internal storage capacity of up to 128 GB and is powered by the company’s own Tensor chipset. The Pixel 6a boasts a dual-camera configuration on the back that comprises a 12.2-megapixel dual-pixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 114-degree field of view. The smartphone has an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

Nothing Phone 1

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days event, the starting price for Nothing Phone 1 would be 32,999. It features a high-end design, colourful display, good primary camera, and streamlined Android interface. The smartphone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor and the Glyph user interface. The smartphone includes a 4500mAh battery and a 6.55-inch full HD+ display. If you want a phone that has an entirely distinct design and all the necessary functionality, then this Nothing phone 1 can work as an ideal choice.

