Flipkart big sale: Get more than 40% off on top 10 water purifiers of 2023

Water is life, and ensuring the purity of the water we consume is paramount. With Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 just around the corner, it's the perfect opportunity to invest in a high-quality water purifier to safeguard your family's health. In this blog post, we'll guide you through the top 10 water purifiers available on Flipkart's big sale 2023, helping you make an informed decision during this exciting sale. We have what you need, whether you're seeking for cutting-edge RO+UV technology, the advantages of alkaline water, or the extra benefits of copper-infused purification. You will have a range of alternatives to select from, each catered to your unique needs and interests, thanks to our carefully curated list of the finest water purifiers. The amazing offer we have in store for you is one of the most exciting features of this Big Billion Sale Flipkart. An unbeatable instant discount of 10% is available when you pay with an Axis, Kotak, or ICICI credit card for any water purifier purchase. This amazing offer not only guarantees the protection of your loved ones but also helps you save money. Dive into the Big Billion Sale on Flipkart and experience a wave of purity with best water purifiers.

Don't pass up this chance to explore the world of pure and safe drinking water. Join us as we investigate the most recent advancements in water filtration technology, and don't forget to shop the Big Billion Sale on Flipkart to get the best deals. Prepare to invest in the health and happiness of your family while negotiating the greatest price. Watch this space for in-depth reviews and professional advice that will assist you in selecting the best water purifier for your residence.

KENT Ace 8 L RO + UV + UF + TDS Water Purifier

The KENT Ace Water Purifier is a powerhouse of purification technology from the best water purifier brands. Its RO, UV, UF, and TDS control ensure that your water is free from impurities. The innovative Mineral ROTM technology enhances the water's mineral content, making it healthier to drink.

Specifications of KENT Ace 8 L RO + UV + UF + TDS Water Purifier

Capacity: 8 liters

RO + UV + UF + TDS Control

Mineral ROTM technology

In-tank disinfection

White color

Pros Cons Multi-stage purification for comprehensive water treatment. Regular filter replacement can add to the maintenance cost. In-tank disinfection prevents bacterial growth.

Highlights

Deal Price – Up to Rs. 9,899 at Flipkart deals today (Original MRP – Rs. 19,500)

2. LIVPURE Liv-pep-pro-star 7 L RO + UV + UF + Minerals Water Purifier

LIVPURE's Pep Pro Star Water Purifier offers a blend of RO, UV, UF, and mineralisation technologies. It ensures that your drinking water is not only pure but also rich in essential minerals, making it ideal for daily consumption.

Specifications of LIVPURE Liv-pep-pro-star 7 L RO + UV + UF + Minerals Water Purifier

Capacity: 7 liters

RO + UV + UF + TDS Control

Mineral enhancement

Blue and white colour options

Pros Cons Multiple purification technologies for effective results. It has only one USB port, which may limit the connectivity options for external devices. Added minerals improve the water's taste and health benefits.

Highlights

Deal Price – Up to Rs. 7,199 at theWater purifier sale (Original MRP – Rs. 16,490)

Aquaguard Aura 7 L RO + UV + UF + MTDS Water Purifier Active Copper Technology

Aquaguard Aura Water Purifier combines RO, UV, UF, and MTDS technologies to provide clean and healthy drinking water. The Active Copper Technology infuses copper ions into the water for added health benefits.

Specifications of Aquaguard Aura 7 L RO + UV + UF + MTDS Water Purifier Active Copper Technology

Capacity: 7 liters

RO + UV + UF + MTDS Control

Active Copper Technology

Stylish black colour

Pros Cons Multi-stage purification with added copper benefits. Limited water storage capacity. Compact design suitable for small spaces. Copper technology may not be suitable for everyone's taste.

Highlights

Deal Price – Up to Rs. 12,149 at Big Billion Days 2023 (Original MRP – Rs. 24,500)

4. AO Smith Z9 10 L RO Water Purifier

The AO Smith Z9 RO Water Purifier is designed for those who prioritise pure drinking water. With advanced recovery technology and hot ambient water options, it ensures you have access to clean water for drinking and cooking.

Specifications of AO Smith Z9 10 L RO Water Purifier

Capacity: 10 liters

RO purification

SCMT hot ambient water

Advanced recovery technology

Sleek black design

Pros Cons Large water storage capacity (10 litres). Limited to RO purification, lacking UV and UF. Advanced recovery technology minimises water wastage.

Highlights

Deal Price – Up to Rs. 21,749 at the Water purifier sale (Original MRP – Rs. 31,850)

5. Blue Star Opulus 8 L RO + UV + UF + IBT + Alkaline Water Purifier

Blue Star Opulus Water Purifier is a comprehensive solution for pure and healthy drinking water from the best water purifier brands. Its RO, UV, and UF purification, combined with alkaline enhancement, ensures you get clean, alkaline water that's beneficial for your well-being.

Specifications of Blue Star Opulus 8 L RO + UV + UF + IBT + Alkaline Water Purifier

Capacity: 8 liters

RO + UV + UF + IBT

Alkaline water purification

Copper-impregnated activated carbon

Black design

Pros Cons Multi-stage purification with alkaline enhancement. It may require periodic filter replacement. Copper-impregnated carbon improves water quality.

Highlights

Deal Price – Up to Rs. 8,999 at Flipkart deals today (Original MRP – Rs. 21,900)

6. Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 L RO + UV + UF + Copper + TDS Control Water Purifier with Prefilter

Kinsco Aqua Punch Water Purifier is designed for households with high water consumption. Its 15-litre capacity, combined with RO, UV, UF, copper infusion, and TDS control, ensures that your family has access to clean and healthy drinking water.

Specifications of Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 L RO + UV + UF + Copper + TDS Control Water Purifier with Prefilter

Capacity: 15 liters

RO + UV + UF + Copper

TDS Control

Prefilter for extended filter life

Sleek black design

Pros Cons High water storage capacity (15 litres). Large designs may not be suitable for small kitchens. Comprehensive purification technologies.

Highlights

Deal Price – Up to Rs. 3,899 at Big Billion days 2023 (Original MRP – Rs. 20000)

7. Pureit by HUL Copper+Mineral RO+UV+MF 8 L RO + UV Water Purifier with Copper Charge Technology Black & Copper

Pureit by HUL Copper+Mineral Water Purifier combines RO, UV, and MF technologies for thorough purification. Its unique Copper Charge Technology infuses copper ions into the water, providing the health benefits of copper consumption.

Specifications of Pureit by HUL Copper+Mineral RO+UV+MF 8 L RO + UV Water Purifier

Capacity: 8 liters

RO + UV + MF purification

Copper Charge Technology

Stylish black and copper design

Pros Cons Multi-stage purification with copper infusion. Limited water storage capacity. Copper Charge Technology for added health benefits.

Highlights

Deal Price – Up to Rs. 18,740 at Flipkart deals today (Original MRP – Rs. 27,990)

8. Aquaguard Glory 6L RO + UV + MTDS Water Purifier Active Copper Technology & Stainless Steel Tank

The Aquaguard Glory Water Purifier offers RO, UV, and MTDS purification along with Active Copper Technology. Its stainless steel tank ensures durability, making it a long-lasting solution for clean drinking water.

Specifications of Aquaguard Glory 6L RO + UV + MTDS Water Purifier

Capacity: 6 liters

RO + UV + MTDS Control

Active Copper Technology

Stainless steel tank

Stylish black design

Pros Cons Multi-stage purification with copper infusion. Limited water storage capacity. Durable stainless steel tank and Compact design suitable for small spaces

Highlights

Deal Price – Up to Rs. 11 699 at theWater purifier sale (Original MRP – Rs. 22,000)

9. KENT Ace Extra / Ace Alkaline 8L RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + Alkaline + UV in Tank Water Purifier

The KENT Ace Extra Water Purifier goes the extra mile by offering RO, UV, UF, TDS control, alkaline purification, and UV in-tank treatment. It provides not only clean but also alkaline water for better health.

Specifications of KENT Ace Extra / Ace Alkaline 8L RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + Alkaline + UV in Tank Water Purifier

Capacity: 8 liters

RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + Alkaline

UV in-tank treatment

Stylish design

Pros Cons Comprehensive purification with alkaline enhancement. Relatively small water storage capacity. Stylish design is suitable for modern kitchens.

Highlights

Deal Price – Up to Rs. 17 499 atBig Billion Days 2023 (Original MRP – Rs. 21,000)

10. Eureka Forbes Sure from Aquaguard Delight Nxt 6L UV + UF Water Purifier

The Eureka Forbes Sure Water Purifier offers UV and UF purification for households with less demanding water quality needs. It's compact, efficient, and budget-friendly, making it a practical choice for many.Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 offers a fantastic opportunity to invest in a high-quality water purifier for your home. Consider your family's water consumption, purification needs, and budget to make the best choice. With the top 10 water purifiers listed above, you're well on your way to ensuring clean, safe, and healthy drinking water for every loved one. Don't miss out on these fantastic deals during the Flipkart big sale!

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Sure from Aquaguard

Capacity: 6 liters

UV + UF purification

Compact design

Budget-friendly option

Pros Cons Compact and space-saving design. Limited to UV and UF purification. UV and UF purification for primary water treatment. Smaller water storage capacity.

Highlights

Deal Price – Up to Rs. 9,199 at theWater purifier sale (Original MRP – Rs. 18,000)

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 KENT Ace 8 L RO + UV + UF + TDS Water Purifier Capacity: 8 liters RO + UV + UF + TDS Control Mineral ROTM technology LIVPURE Liv-pep-pro-star 7 L RO + UV + UF + Minerals Water Purifier Capacity: 7 liters RO + UV + UF + TDS Control Mineral enhancement Aquaguard Aura 7 L RO + UV + UF + MTDS Water Purifier Active Copper Capacity: 7 liters RO + UV + UF + MTDS Control Active Copper Technology AO Smith Z9 10 L RO Water Purifier Capacity: 10 liters RO purification SCMT hot ambient water Blue Star Opulus 8 L RO + UV + UF + IBT + Alkaline Water Purifier Capacity: 8 liters RO + UV + UF + Copper Copper-impregnated activated carbon Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 L RO + UV + UF + Copper + TDS Control Water Purifier with Prefilter Capacity: 15 liters RO + UV + MF purification TDS Control Pureit by HUL Copper+Mineral RO+UV+MF 8 L RO + UV Water Purifier with Copper Charge Technology Capacity: 8 liters RO + UV + MTDS Control Copper Charge Technology Aquaguard Glory 6L RO + UV + MTDS Water Purifier Active Copper technology & Stainless Steel Tank Capacity: 6 liters RO + UV + MTDS Control Active Copper Technology KENT Ace Extra / Ace Alkaline 8L RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + Alkaline + UV in Tank Water Purifier Capacity: 8 liters RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + Alkaline UV in-tank treatment Eureka Forbes Sure from Aquaguard Delight Nxt 6L UV + UF Water Purifier Capacity: 6 liters UV + UF purification Compact design

Best overall product

The Blue Star Opulus 8 L RO + UV + UF + IBT + Alkaline Water Purifier has all the loaded features and boasts an adequate 8L storage capacity. It possesses UV and UF purification. Its Immuno Boost Technology (IBT) provides Alkaline Antioxidant Water, which helps the body to be healthy and work perfectly. The Alkaline Water Purifier helps fight disease and protects from harm. Choose health and wellness in this Flipkart big sale.

Best value for money

The Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 L RO + UV + UF + Copper + TDS Control Water Purifier with Prefilter is the most affordable water purifier during the. Flipkart big sale Its Elegant Design, glossy finish, and stylish Tap Lever ensure that the purifier enhances the aesthetic appeal of the kitchen. Don’t miss this opportunity to get your hands on this water purifier during the Flipkart Big sale.

How to find the best water purifier for you?

In a world where clean water is essential for good health, choosing the right water purifier is crucial. Determine the exact contaminants in your water supply. This will help you choose a purifier with the right technology (e.g., RO, UV, UF) to address your concerns. Assess your household's daily water consumption. Pick a purifier with an appropriate storage capacity to meet your family's needs. Look for certifications like ISI, BIS, or NSF, which ensure the purifier meets quality and safety standards. Set a budget range and stick to it. High-end purifiers offer advanced features, but there are budget-friendly options that provide adequate purification. Research online and read user reviews to gauge real-world performance and durability. Consider long-term costs, including filter replacements and maintenance. Opt for reputable brands known for quality and customer support. Look for features like TDS control, UV in-tank treatment, or mineral enhancement if they align with your preferences. Compare specifications, features, and prices before making your final choice.

