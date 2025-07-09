Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025: Grab an iPhone 16 under 60000 during the mega sale

ByMD Ijaj Khan
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 12:22 PM IST

If you're planning to upgrade your smartphone, Flipkart's upcoming GOAT Sale might be your best chance to grab the iPhone 16 at a discount. Here’s how.

Flipkart has scheduled its GOAT Sale for July 12 to July 17, 2025. This sale will be open to all users and will run alongside Amazon’s Prime Day event, which ends on July 14. Unlike Amazon’s sale, which is limited to Prime members, Flipkart’s sale can be accessed by anyone. However, Flipkart Plus members will receive early access to the sale beginning July 11 at 12 AM IST.

iPhone 16 will be available for under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,000 during Flipkart’s GOAT Sale starting July 12.(Bloomberg)
iPhone 16 will be available for under 60,000 during Flipkart’s GOAT Sale starting July 12.(Bloomberg)

Early Deals and Offers

Flipkart has already made some early-bird deals live ahead of the main event. The sale will offer discounts across multiple categories, including smartphones, electronics, and accessories. Users will also have the chance to benefit from bank offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI options. Among the most anticipated deals is a significant price cut on the iPhone 16.

Also read: iPhone 16 sales ban to end in this country soon, Apple gets big nod

iPhone 16 Price Drop

Flipkart’s teaser for the GOAT Sale confirms that the iPhone 16 will be available for under Rs. 60,000. Although the platform has not disclosed the exact price, the teaser hints that the device will be sold in the 5X,XXX range. This marks a notable drop from its launch price of Rs. 79,900 and could be the lowest price yet for this model.

Also read: iPhone 16e quick review: Compact but powerful contender

iPhone 16: Key Specifications

The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, with brightness levels reaching up to 2,000 nits. It is equipped with Apple's A18 chipset and includes enhanced Ceramic Shield protection for durability. For photography, the device features a 48MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a 12MP ultrawide lens with autofocus on the rear. For selfies and video calling, it has a 12MP TrueDepth camera. The iPhone 16 also has a new camera control button on the right side of the phone to improve overall functionality and user experience.

Also read: Painting from 1937 appears to show man using iPhone, but there’s a simpler explanation

Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025: More Deals to Expect

Besides the iPhone 16, the GOAT Sale will also include discounts on various smartphones from other brands. Devices across the budget, mid-range, and premium segments will be part of the offers. Customers can also expect reduced prices on electronics, appliances, and wearable devices.

Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025: Grab an iPhone 16 under 60000 during the mega sale
