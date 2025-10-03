Search
Fri, Oct 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Flipkart Sale vs Amazon Sale: 4K projector not to miss deals with up to 76% off on Epson, BenQ, ViewSonic, and more

ByKanika Budhiraja
Updated on: Oct 03, 2025 08:14 pm IST

Flipkart and Amazon sale picks for 4K projectors, with savings up to 76% on Epson, BenQ, ViewSonic and more, plus coupons and card offers for a short window.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 15 Smart LED Projector with Dolby Audio, 5500 lumens, 4K Support, 180 Inch Screen Size, Supports Miracast, Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, WiFi, APP Support, 1080p Native View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

E Gate Duster 5X | 100% Dust Proof | Fully Automatic Native 1080p Projector 4k Ultra HD | 5X Brighter 500 ISO | Android 13, Live TV, Netflix, Prime | ScreenFree & ScreenMirror | HDMI-ARC-WiFi6 | EGATE View Details checkDetails

₹10,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Viewsonic X100-4K 2900-Lumen Xpr 4K Uhd Dlp Projector - Hdmi, Black View Details checkDetails

₹239,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 58, Smart Projector, 11500 Lumens, 4K Support, 210 Inch Screen Size, Quad Core Processor, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, WiFi, AUX, 1080p Native, APP Support, Miracast View Details checkDetails

₹15,649

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

E Gate i9 Pro-Max Android, 1080p Native Full HD Home Projector, 4k Support, 6900 Lumen LED, 534cm Screen | Inbuilt Speaker | 4P+4D Digital Keystone, with Netflix, Prime etc | WiFi & BT | E05i33,Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,974

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Epson Eh-Tw6250 Smart Laser Video Projector - 4K Pro-Uhd, 2800 Lumens, Smart Android TV, 3Lcd Technology, USB & HDMI, Video Games, 4K Streaming, Built-In Speaker, Home Cinema View Details checkDetails

₹142,500

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Epson 4K PRO-UHD 3LCD Portable Projector EH-TW9400 View Details checkDetails

₹260,000

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Epson Eb-992F,4000 Lumens Ethernet Projector, White View Details checkDetails

₹102,790

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Epson Eh-Tw6250 Smart Laser Video Projector - 4K Pro-Uhd, 2800 Lumens, Smart Android TV, 3Lcd Technology, USB & HDMI, Video Games, 4K Streaming, Built-In Speaker, Home Cinema View Details checkDetails

₹142,500

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Epson BrightLink 695Wi WXGA Interactive Projector, 1280x800, 3500 Lumens View Details checkDetails

₹155,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BenQ X3100i 4K UHD 4LED Gaming Projector | 3300 ANSI Lumens | 100% DCI-P3 | Game Modes with Low Input lag- 240Hz @ 1080p - 4.2ms | Android TV | 10W Speakers | 2D Keystone | eARC | 3D | PS5/Xbox | HDMI View Details checkDetails

₹229,989

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BenQ X500i 4K Smart 4LED Short Throw Smart Home Cinema Projector,2200 ANSI Lumens,Excellent Colors 95% Rec709,Upto 200Inch Screen Size,16MS Low Input Lag,10W Speakers,Android TV,2D Keystone,HDMI View Details checkDetails

₹162,500

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BenQ TH575 4K Compatible Full HD Home Cinema Projector 3800 ANSI lumens, Excellent 1.07 Billion Colors, Upto 200inches Screen Size,16ms Low Input Lag,10W Chamber Speaker, HDMI View Details checkDetails

₹62,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BenQ TK700 4K UHD HDR Home Cinema Projector 3200 ANSI lumens, Excellent Colors 96% REC 709, Upto 200inches Screen Size, Sports Mode, eARC, 16ms Low Input Lag, 2D Keystone,3D View Details checkDetails

₹132,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BenQ GV31 Smart Portable LED FHD Projector,Built-in Battery,Excellent Colors 98% REC 709,Upto 100inches Screen Size,135° Projection,16W Speakers,Certified Android TV,WiFi,HDMI,USB-C View Details checkDetails

₹48,850

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ViewSonic X2-4K UHD Short Throw Projector Designed for Xbox with Cinematic Colors, 4.2ms Response Time, 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 1.2X Optical Zoom, and HDR/HLG Support View Details checkDetails

₹134,469

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ViewSonic Lx700-4K 4K Laser Projector,Designed For Xbox Gaming And Home Theater,300 Screen,3500 Lumens,Hdr,Hdmi/Usb,White View Details checkDetails

₹249,800

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ViewSonic (Px748-4K) 4K UHD Projector with 4000 Lumens 240 Hz 4.2Ms HDr Support Auto Keystone Dual HDmi And USB-C For Home Theater Day And Night, Stream Netflix with Dongle, White View Details checkDetails

₹159,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Viewsonic X1000-4K (3840x2160) Resolution, HDR Ultra Short Throw Smart LED Projector, 2nd Generation,4 LED Light Source+Harman Kardon+Inbuilt 40w+Smart bluettoth & WiFi, HDMI-2, USB Type A-3 View Details checkDetails

₹290,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ViewSonic X1-4K Uhd 4K HDR Bluetooth Smart Projector for Home Cinema & Gaming - Designed for Xbox - Black View Details checkDetails

₹248,000

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 22, Smart Projector, 3400 Lumens, 4K Support,160 Inch Screen Size, Supports Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, WiFi, 720p Native, Powerful Speaker, Electronic Focus, APP Support, Miracast View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 67, Smart LED Projector, 8000 Lumens, 4K Support, 150 Inches Screen Size, Auto [ Focus | Keystone ], BT v5.2, HDMI, USB, RJ45, WiFi, 1080p Native, APP Support, BT Remote, Miracast View Details checkDetails

₹11,980

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 29, Smart Projector, 14500 Lumens, Dolby Audio, 4K Support, 200 Inch Screen Size, Supports Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, WiFi, 1080p Native, Auto Focus, Keystone, APP Support, Miracast View Details checkDetails

₹34,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 18,Smart LED Vertical Projector, 8200 Lumens, 4K Support,Dolby Audio,200 inch Screen Size,HDMI,USB, WiFi,Supports Bluetooth,1080p Native,Electronic Focus,APP Support,Miracast View Details checkDetails

₹12,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 55, Smart Projector, 8000 Lumens, 4K Support, 150 Inch Screen Size, Quad Core Processor, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, WiFi, mSD, AUX, 1080p Native, APP Support, Miracast View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

E GATE Atom 3X | Real Full HD 1080p Native, 13.0 Automatic Android Projector | 300 ISO | Rotatable Design | 4K HDR Support | Inbuilt Netflix, Prime | ARC-HDMI, USB, Wifi-6, BT, Screen Mirroring, Egate View Details checkDetails

₹6,590

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

E GATE Atom 3X | Real Full HD 1080p Native, 13.0 Automatic Android Projector | 300 ISO | Rotatable Design | 4K HDR Support | Inbuilt Netflix, Prime | ARC-HDMI, USB, Wifi-6, BT, Screen Mirroring, Egate View Details checkDetails

₹6,590

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

E GATE Atom 4X+ Fully Automatic Projector 4k Ultra HD | Whale TV+ Live TV on Android | Brightest 400 ISO | Native 1080p, Netflix, Prime | USB-HDMI ARC+CEC | HDR+HLG | WiFi 6, BT, FlexAngle, Egate Gold View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

E Gate Duster 5X Pro | 100% Apps Certified Netflix, Prime | 100% Dust Proof | Fully Automatic Native 1080p Projector | Android 13 + Live TV | Voice-BT Remote, ScreenFree, 500 ISO, HDMI-ARC-WiFi6 EGATE View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

E GATE Duster 7X 100% Dust Free Fully Automatic Projector 4k Ultra HD | 1080p Native | Android 9 Built-in Apps Netflix, Prime | 2GB-32GB, 2XHDMI-ARC, WiFi 6-BT, Egate Projector for Room + Swing Stand View Details checkDetails

₹17,000

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

E Gate K9 Pro-Max 6X, Automatic Android Projector | 600 ISO Lumens & 1200fc | Full HD 1080p Native | Auto (Focus + Keystone) | Netflix, Prime etc | 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual WiFi & BT | Egate View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

Amazon and Flipkart sale is going on with a massive price drop on 4K projectors. We have shortlisted top picks from leading brands such as Epson, BenQ, ViewSonic, E Gate, LG, Sony and many more. This is a one time chance to bring cinema grade viewing home at great prices. The window will end soon.

Flipkart Sale vs Amazon Sale 4K projectors not to miss.
Flipkart Sale vs Amazon Sale 4K projectors not to miss.

Stack savings with bank offers, coupons, no cost EMI and exchange value. Before you buy, check room size, throw distance, brightness in lumens, HDR support, input lag for gaming and fan noise. Compare carts on both platforms, check warranty and service, then secure the best deal today.

Not to miss deals on 4K Projectors:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Epson 4K projectors not to miss deals with up to 40% off

Explore Epson 4K projectors with price drops up to 40%. We have covered the not to miss deals for you, bringing cinema level clarity, HDR support, and living room viewing. Stocks are moving, so shortlist today.

Use Flipkart sale vs Amazon sale to compare cart prices, bank offers, no cost EMI, warranty options. Check throw distance, lumens, input lag for gaming, room size to pick the right model today.

Top deals on Epson projectors:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

BenQ 4K projectors with up to 43% off in Diwali Sale

We have covered the not to miss deals on BenQ 4K projectors with savings up to 43% discount. Expect sharp pictures, vivid colour, HDR10, and models for gaming and home theatre. Shortlist today while stocks last.

Use Flipkart sale vs Amazon sale to compare prices, bank offers, coupons, exchange value, and no cost EMI. Check throw distance, size fit, brightness in lumens, warranty, lock the model that suits your room.

Top deals on BenQ 4K projectors:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

ViewSonic 4K projectors festival deals with up to 64% off

Festival pricing is live on ViewSonic 4K projectors, with sharp UHD detail, HDR10 support and options suited to both living rooms and gaming. You will find bright lamp models and long life LED units, accurate colour modes and flexible placement that fits tight spaces.

Compare listings for coupons, bank savings, no cost EMI and exchange value. Check throw distance, screen size, input lag and fan noise before you buy. Shortlist early and lock the unit that matches your room.

Top deals on ViewSonic 4K projectors:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Zebronics 4K projectors festival deals with up to 76% off

Zebronics 4K projector offers are going on with sharp big screen viewing for movies, sports, and casual gaming. Prices drop further with bank discounts, coupons, no cost EMI, and exchange savings. The window will be wrapped up soon, so shortlist early.

Check throw distance for your room, brightness for daytime use, keystone and focus controls, and sound output if you plan to skip a soundbar. Compare listings across platforms and lock the model that fits your setup.

Top deals on Zebronics 4K projectors:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

E Gate 4K projectors: Not to miss deals with up to 70% off

We’ve shortlisted not to miss deals on E Gate 4K projectors with festival price drops. Expect sharp large screen viewing for movies and sports with a simple setup. The sale window is short, so add your picks to cart today.

Compare coupons, bank offers, no cost EMI and exchange savings across listings. Check throw distance, brightness in lumens, keystone and focus controls, and audio output. Verify warranty and service, then lock the unit for your room.

Top deals on E-Gate 4K projectors:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale day 6 brings price drop on Samsung TVs

Best smart LED projectors that actually make sense if you're planning a real home setup in 2025

Best projectors under 10000 bringing cinema like experience without the high price tag

Best Android projectors of 2025 for effortless entertainment anywhere, with a crystal clear picture and smart features

Top 5 projectors starting at 35,000 from top brands like LG, BenQ, Epson and more

  • What is a 4K projector?

    It displays 3840×2160 resolution, often using pixel shifting on DLP or 3LCD.

  • How is 4K better than Full HD?

    Four times the pixels for sharper detail on larger screens.

  • How many lumens do I need?

    2,500–3,500 for living rooms with light, 1,500–2,500 for dark rooms.

  • Short throw or long throw?

    Short throw suits small rooms, long throw works for ceiling mounts and distance.

  • Lamp, LED or laser?

    The lamp is cheaper, LED lasts long, laser is bright with instant on.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
News / Technology / Flipkart Sale vs Amazon Sale: 4K projector not to miss deals with up to 76% off on Epson, BenQ, ViewSonic, and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On