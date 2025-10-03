Flipkart Sale vs Amazon Sale: 4K projector not to miss deals with up to 76% off on Epson, BenQ, ViewSonic, and more
Updated on: Oct 03, 2025 08:14 pm IST
Flipkart and Amazon sale picks for 4K projectors, with savings up to 76% on Epson, BenQ, ViewSonic and more, plus coupons and card offers for a short window.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 15 Smart LED Projector with Dolby Audio, 5500 lumens, 4K Support, 180 Inch Screen Size, Supports Miracast, Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, WiFi, APP Support, 1080p Native View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
E Gate Duster 5X | 100% Dust Proof | Fully Automatic Native 1080p Projector 4k Ultra HD | 5X Brighter 500 ISO | Android 13, Live TV, Netflix, Prime | ScreenFree & ScreenMirror | HDMI-ARC-WiFi6 | EGATE View Details
|
₹10,990
|
|
|
Viewsonic X100-4K 2900-Lumen Xpr 4K Uhd Dlp Projector - Hdmi, Black View Details
|
₹239,990
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 58, Smart Projector, 11500 Lumens, 4K Support, 210 Inch Screen Size, Quad Core Processor, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, WiFi, AUX, 1080p Native, APP Support, Miracast View Details
|
₹15,649
|
|
|
E Gate i9 Pro-Max Android, 1080p Native Full HD Home Projector, 4k Support, 6900 Lumen LED, 534cm Screen | Inbuilt Speaker | 4P+4D Digital Keystone, with Netflix, Prime etc | WiFi & BT | E05i33,Black View Details
|
₹11,974
|
|
|
Epson Eh-Tw6250 Smart Laser Video Projector - 4K Pro-Uhd, 2800 Lumens, Smart Android TV, 3Lcd Technology, USB & HDMI, Video Games, 4K Streaming, Built-In Speaker, Home Cinema View Details
|
₹142,500
|
|
|
Epson 4K PRO-UHD 3LCD Portable Projector EH-TW9400 View Details
|
₹260,000
|
|
|
Epson Eb-992F,4000 Lumens Ethernet Projector, White View Details
|
₹102,790
|
|
|
|
|
|
Epson BrightLink 695Wi WXGA Interactive Projector, 1280x800, 3500 Lumens View Details
|
₹155,999
|
|
|
BenQ X3100i 4K UHD 4LED Gaming Projector | 3300 ANSI Lumens | 100% DCI-P3 | Game Modes with Low Input lag- 240Hz @ 1080p - 4.2ms | Android TV | 10W Speakers | 2D Keystone | eARC | 3D | PS5/Xbox | HDMI View Details
|
₹229,989
|
|
|
BenQ X500i 4K Smart 4LED Short Throw Smart Home Cinema Projector,2200 ANSI Lumens,Excellent Colors 95% Rec709,Upto 200Inch Screen Size,16MS Low Input Lag,10W Speakers,Android TV,2D Keystone,HDMI View Details
|
₹162,500
|
|
|
BenQ TH575 4K Compatible Full HD Home Cinema Projector 3800 ANSI lumens, Excellent 1.07 Billion Colors, Upto 200inches Screen Size,16ms Low Input Lag,10W Chamber Speaker, HDMI View Details
|
₹62,490
|
|
|
BenQ TK700 4K UHD HDR Home Cinema Projector 3200 ANSI lumens, Excellent Colors 96% REC 709, Upto 200inches Screen Size, Sports Mode, eARC, 16ms Low Input Lag, 2D Keystone,3D View Details
|
₹132,990
|
|
|
BenQ GV31 Smart Portable LED FHD Projector,Built-in Battery,Excellent Colors 98% REC 709,Upto 100inches Screen Size,135° Projection,16W Speakers,Certified Android TV,WiFi,HDMI,USB-C View Details
|
₹48,850
|
|
|
ViewSonic X2-4K UHD Short Throw Projector Designed for Xbox with Cinematic Colors, 4.2ms Response Time, 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 1.2X Optical Zoom, and HDR/HLG Support View Details
|
₹134,469
|
|
|
ViewSonic Lx700-4K 4K Laser Projector,Designed For Xbox Gaming And Home Theater,300 Screen,3500 Lumens,Hdr,Hdmi/Usb,White View Details
|
₹249,800
|
|
|
ViewSonic (Px748-4K) 4K UHD Projector with 4000 Lumens 240 Hz 4.2Ms HDr Support Auto Keystone Dual HDmi And USB-C For Home Theater Day And Night, Stream Netflix with Dongle, White View Details
|
₹159,990
|
|
|
Viewsonic X1000-4K (3840x2160) Resolution, HDR Ultra Short Throw Smart LED Projector, 2nd Generation,4 LED Light Source+Harman Kardon+Inbuilt 40w+Smart bluettoth & WiFi, HDMI-2, USB Type A-3 View Details
|
₹290,900
|
|
|
ViewSonic X1-4K Uhd 4K HDR Bluetooth Smart Projector for Home Cinema & Gaming - Designed for Xbox - Black View Details
|
₹248,000
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 22, Smart Projector, 3400 Lumens, 4K Support,160 Inch Screen Size, Supports Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, WiFi, 720p Native, Powerful Speaker, Electronic Focus, APP Support, Miracast View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 67, Smart LED Projector, 8000 Lumens, 4K Support, 150 Inches Screen Size, Auto [ Focus | Keystone ], BT v5.2, HDMI, USB, RJ45, WiFi, 1080p Native, APP Support, BT Remote, Miracast View Details
|
₹11,980
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 29, Smart Projector, 14500 Lumens, Dolby Audio, 4K Support, 200 Inch Screen Size, Supports Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, WiFi, 1080p Native, Auto Focus, Keystone, APP Support, Miracast View Details
|
₹34,999
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 18,Smart LED Vertical Projector, 8200 Lumens, 4K Support,Dolby Audio,200 inch Screen Size,HDMI,USB, WiFi,Supports Bluetooth,1080p Native,Electronic Focus,APP Support,Miracast View Details
|
₹12,899
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 55, Smart Projector, 8000 Lumens, 4K Support, 150 Inch Screen Size, Quad Core Processor, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, WiFi, mSD, AUX, 1080p Native, APP Support, Miracast View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
E GATE Atom 3X | Real Full HD 1080p Native, 13.0 Automatic Android Projector | 300 ISO | Rotatable Design | 4K HDR Support | Inbuilt Netflix, Prime | ARC-HDMI, USB, Wifi-6, BT, Screen Mirroring, Egate View Details
|
₹6,590
|
|
|
|
|
|
E GATE Atom 4X+ Fully Automatic Projector 4k Ultra HD | Whale TV+ Live TV on Android | Brightest 400 ISO | Native 1080p, Netflix, Prime | USB-HDMI ARC+CEC | HDR+HLG | WiFi 6, BT, FlexAngle, Egate Gold View Details
|
|
|
|
E Gate Duster 5X Pro | 100% Apps Certified Netflix, Prime | 100% Dust Proof | Fully Automatic Native 1080p Projector | Android 13 + Live TV | Voice-BT Remote, ScreenFree, 500 ISO, HDMI-ARC-WiFi6 EGATE View Details
|
₹12,990
|
|
|
E GATE Duster 7X 100% Dust Free Fully Automatic Projector 4k Ultra HD | 1080p Native | Android 9 Built-in Apps Netflix, Prime | 2GB-32GB, 2XHDMI-ARC, WiFi 6-BT, Egate Projector for Room + Swing Stand View Details
|
₹17,000
|
|
|
E Gate K9 Pro-Max 6X, Automatic Android Projector | 600 ISO Lumens & 1200fc | Full HD 1080p Native | Auto (Focus + Keystone) | Netflix, Prime etc | 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual WiFi & BT | Egate View Details
|
₹11,990
|
|
