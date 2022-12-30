Flipkart Year End sale: Get these smartphones at affordable price. Check details

Flipkart's year-end sale went live on December 24, and its final day will be December 31. During the sale, discounts are being offered on smartphones of all categories. Here, besides the cash discount, customers will get instant discount of up to 10% on credit/debit cards of ICICI Bank, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank; they can also avail an exchange offer to further lower the smartphone's price.

Redmi Note 11 SE: This has a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹16,999. However, on Flipkart, it is listed for ₹11,499. On State Bank of India (SBI) cards, you get an additional ₹500 off. Additionally, by exchanging an old device for the incoming Note 11 SE, you save ₹10,800 more, and get it for only ₹699.

OPPO F19 Pro Plus: Its MRP is ₹29,990, and from the e-commerce site, you can get it for ₹17,490. Under bank offers, you save up to ₹3,000 more. Finally, there is an exchange bonus of up to ₹16,550.

Vivo T1 Pro: Available at an MRP of ₹23,999, customers get an extra discount of up to ₹3,000 by making use of bank offers. The company is giving an exchange bonus as well, which amounts to ₹17,500.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail