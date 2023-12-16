Flipkart sale: Check discounts on iPhones, Samsung flagships; best deals

E-commerce platform Flipkart held an year-end sale from December 9 till Saturday keeping in mind the holiday season. As promised, the sale is offering exciting deals and discounts on several products including mobile phones. Here is a list of five such smartphones on which you can avail discounts on the last day of this year end sale.



SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G

This smartphone is available at ₹31,999 after a whopping 57 per cent discount. There are additional 10 per cent bank discounts for PNB and Bank of Baroda credit card users. It has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM memory along with 16.26 cm (6.4 inch) Full HD+ Display. It has a 12MP + 12MP + 8MP (OIS) | 32MP Front Camera setup and runs on 4500 mAh Lithium-ion battery.



Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (Green, 256 GB)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G smartphone having storage of 12GB RAM+256 GB ROM is available at a discounted price of ₹99,999. There is also an exchange discount of up to ₹37,500 on the smartphone. It has a 17.27 cm Quad HD+ Display along with a 200MP + 10MP + 12MP + 10MP | 12MP Front Camera. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh lithium ion battery and runs onQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor.



Nothing Phone (2) (White, 128 GB)

This smartphone is available at ₹39,999 after a 20 per cent discount. The buyers can avail additional 10 per cent discounts on PNB or Bank of Baroda credit cards. Nothing Phone (2) comes with a 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Full HD+ Display. It has a 50 MP(OIS) +50MP | 32MP Front Camera setup. It runs on 4700 mAh Lithium ion Battery and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor.



Apple iPhone 14 (128GB)

Apple iPhone 14, launched in September 2022, is available on Flipkart at ₹58,999 after a 15 per cent discount. There is also a 10 per cent bank discount on Bank of Baroda and PNB credit cards. The Apple iPhone 14 has an in-house A15 bionic chipset, which can be paired with the 128 GB, 256 GB, and the 256 GB storage options. It is resistant to spills and splashes and shielded from damages by a ceramic shield. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, with a resolution of 2,532*1,170 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (Awesome Violet, 256 GB)

This smartphone is available for ₹38,999 after a 15 per cent discount. There is a 5% cashback on using Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Talking about features, this Samsung smartphone has 8 GB RAM | 256 GB ROM. It has a 16.26 cm (6.4 inch) Full HD+ Display. It has a 50MP + 12MP + 5MP | 32MP Front Camera setup, running on 5000 mAh Battery. It is powered by Exynos 1380, Octa Core Processor.