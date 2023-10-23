News / Technology / With 7.9 million shipments, Samsung leads smartphone segment in India. Others are…

With 7.9 million shipments, Samsung leads smartphone segment in India. Others are…

HT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 23, 2023

Together, the top 5 brands make up for 76% share in India's smartphone market, with others accounting for the remaining 24%.

Samsung shipped more smartphones to India than any of its rivals in the July-September period (Q3) in 2023, continuing its lead in the country's smartphone market, as per a new report by Canalys, a market research firm.

The South Korean brand, however, saw its smartphone shipments to India decline by nearly 2.5% (2.47%) from the same period in the previous fiscal, the report added.

What does the report say?

According to the study, Samsung brought 7.9 million (79 lakh) handsets to India in the third quarter of 2023, while as many as 8.1 million units were delivered from July to September in 2022. The company, however, maintained its 18% market share.

Rounding off the top 5 are four Chinese manufacturers – Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme, and OPPO, in that order. While Xiaomi advanced to the second position, its smartphone deliveries to and market share in China's neighbouring country dropped to 7.6 million (from 9.2 million) and 18% (from 21%) respectively.

Vivo, meanwhile, went from 7.3 million to 7.2 million (units delivered) and 16% to 17% (market share), Realme 6.2% to 5.8% and 14% to 13%, and OPPO, 5.3 million to 4.4 million and 12% to 10%, in India.

Other details

Overall, including the top 5 brands and other manufacturers, a total of 43 million (4.3 crore) smartphone units were shipped to India in Q3 2023, as against 44.6 million in Q3 2022, dropping by more than 3% (3.6%).

Though there was a year-on-year (YoY) decline, the quarter witnessed an ‘improved’ consumer environment, allowing vendors to capitalise on newly-introduced devices, noted Canlays.

