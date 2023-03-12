Fortnite chapter 4 season 2 goes full Cyberpunk with car chases, neon metropolis

The latest update of Fortnite, Chapter 4 Season 2, has arrived with a futuristic and neon makeover that transforms the multiplayer map into a giant cyberpunk block party. The update introduces a massive new metropolis, called Mega City, complete with new skins and the ability to grind around skyscrapers during firefights. It also offers players the opportunity to recreate the car chases they only dreamed of having in Cyberpunk 2077, which has been a major selling point of the game's pre-release marketing.

Mega City is the highlight of the new update, accurately depicting the neon nightlife and violence of sci-fi dystopias, complete with orientalism. The new trailer showcases players grinding through the city's streets on a labyrinth of steel rails and shooting it out in cool car chases, albeit amid the traditional battle royale chaos.

New toys

Players now have an array of new toys to play with, including the Victory Crown Rogue, a two-person motorcycle, and the Nitro Drifter, a four-person car with a handbreak. They can also wield the Kinetic Blade, a katana with a dash attack cooldown, and the Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle, a Mythic version earned for defeating the Highcard boss. Additionally, the Havoc Pump Shotgun is a Mythic version earned from keycard vaults, the Overclocked Pulse Rifle is a mythic gun found from a "PIO rifting in," and the Improved Slurp Juice restores health and shields simultaneously and faster.

New battle skins

The update also offers a range of new battle pass skins, including Renzo The Destroyer, a "doomfluencer" skull guy skin, Imani, a cell-shaded Gen z skin, Thunder, a lizard wearing a jacket skin, Mystica, a cool demon skin, Stray, a not-Drift skin, Highwire, a plucky rabbit-eared punk skin, and Mizuki, a bad-ass empress skin.

Eren Jaeger, an Attack On Titan skin, has been teased, but he won't be appearing until later in the season, likely as part of a broader Attack On Titan crossover. Mega City will no doubt be perfect for his Omni-directional mobility gear, allowing him to whip across the map like an anime Spider-Man.

New challenges

Players have plenty of new challenges and distractions to keep them occupied. The car chase shootouts look particularly cool, and the game promises to offer an experience that Cyberpunk 2077 failed to deliver. Fortnite players can now shoot out windows, get pursued by the cops after a heist, and much more. It remains to be seen how Fortnite's take on these features will compare to Cyberpunk 2077, but fans are excited to see what lies ahead in the season.