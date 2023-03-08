Fortnite chapter 4 season 2: What to expect in the Neon Cyberpunk world

As Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 draws to a close, players are eagerly awaiting the start of Season 2. There are many questions about what to expect in the new season, including when it will launch and what new features and items it will include. Here are the answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

When does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 launch?

Based on clues from Epic Games and historical patterns, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is expected to launch on March 10, 2023. The official end date for Season 1 is March 8, and Epic typically launches new seasons on weekends, with the servers going offline around 3 a.m. EST on the day after the season ends.

What’s coming in Season 2?

There have been many leaks and rumors about what to expect in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Some of the most notable include:

- A neon cyberpunk vibe with the name MEGA

- A new location, likely called Neo-Tokyo

- Returning points of interest, including an updated Lucky Landing, Loot Island, and possibly Tilted Towers

- Futuristic reskins of Season 1’s dirt bikes

- A new look for the Battle Bus

- New skins, including Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan and Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield from Resident Evil 4

- Two Star Wars skins and some Force powers

- An official first-person mode for Fortnite

While not all of these features have been confirmed, many have been leaked or teased by Epic Games.

What can we expect from the new season?

As always, Epic Games has been tight-lipped about the specifics of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. However, based on past seasons and the leaks and teasers that have been released, players can expect a new theme, new locations, new skins, and new gameplay features.

The neon cyberpunk theme and the addition of first-person mode are two of the most anticipated features, but players will have to wait until the new season launches to see what else is in store.