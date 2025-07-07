Free Fire Max India Cup 2025: BGMI rival offering 1 crore to winner, how to register

Garena has officially announced the Free Fire Max India Cup 2025, marking a major comeback for the popular battle royale title in the Indian esports scene. After being overshadowed by BGMI following its 2022 ban, Free Fire Max is returning with a ₹1 crore prize pool, putting it squarely back in competition with Krafton’s hit game. While BGMI has dominated India’s mobile esports since Free Fire’s exit, the return of Garena’s title through Free Fire Max is likely to shake up the competitive landscape. (Garena)

This will be the first large-scale Free Fire tournament in India since 2022, with Garena using Free Fire Max, a graphically enhanced and technically upgraded version of the original game, as the foundation for its re-entry.

Registration Date and Process

Registrations for the TEZ Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 open on 7 July. Players can sign up either directly through the in-game event tab or via Garena’s official tournament page. Teams should ensure all members meet the eligibility criteria before submitting their entry.

Tournament Format and Key Dates

The event will unfold over several stages, starting mid-July and ending with the Grand Finals in late September:

In-Game Qualifiers: 13 July

Online Qualifiers: 26 July – 3 August

League Stage: 22 August – 14 September

Grand Finals: 27 – 28 September

From the In-Game Qualifiers, the top 48 teams will move to the Online Qualifiers. After 12 rounds of competitive play, the top 8 teams will secure a place in the League Stage. These will ultimately battle it out in the Grand Finals for the ₹1 crore prize.

Who Can Register?

Garena has set minimum entry requirements to ensure competitive integrity. Each participant must be ranked Diamond 1 or higher, and must have reached Level 40 within the game. These limits aim to filter for experienced and active players only.

Free Fire Max vs BGMI

With registrations opening soon, aspiring esports players now have a fresh opportunity to compete, and potentially take home a massive cash prize.