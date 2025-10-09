From rangoli to fireworks: 5 AI prompts to make your Diwali pictures shine and get viral on social

Diwali celebrations often create moments worth capturing, from lighting diyas and arranging rangoli to enjoying fireworks and family gatherings. With AI-powered tools like Google Gemini, you can now enhance your Diwali photos instantly, turning simple snapshots into vivid, festival-ready images. These tools let you preserve the authenticity of your original pictures while adding festive lighting, traditional settings, and cinematic touches, all without advanced editing skills. Try these five AI prompts to transform your Diwali photos with family, diyas, rangoli, and fireworks.(Gemini)

Here are five AI prompts to bring your Diwali photos to life:

1. Diwali Family Celebration Portrait

Generate a 4K portrait of a multigenerational family celebrating Diwali at home. Show grandparents, parents, and children in traditional attire - sarees, lehengas, kurtas, and sherwanis, amid marigold garlands, diyas, and fairy lights. Capture smiles, interaction, and warm lighting, keeping all faces true to the original photos.

2. Diwali Evening Puja Scene

Create a 4K image of a family performing a Diwali puja. The mother wears a red saree, the father a beige kurta, and the children colourful outfits. Include diyas, incense, rangoli, and flowers. Highlight the soft candlelight and natural expressions to depict devotion and togetherness.

3. Diwali Rangoli Celebration

Generate a 4K scene of a family making rangoli together. Show parents and children on the floor with vibrant rangoli patterns, surrounded by small diyas. Capture smiles, laughter, and engagement while keeping faces authentic.

4. Diwali Fireworks Celebration

Create a 4K image of a family celebrating outdoors. Include sparklers and fireworks with reflections on their faces. Show excitement and joy, keeping faces identical to original photos, and use a slightly blurred background to focus on interactions.

5. Traditional Diwali Sweet-Making Scene

Generate a 4K portrait of a family holding kandils (lanterns) on a balcony. Include marigold garlands, diyas, and soft fairy lights. Capture happy expressions and festive energy while maintaining authenticity.