Front-load washing machines that fight hard water, stains and pollution dirt, starting at ₹20,000
Published on: Nov 03, 2025 02:00 pm IST
Pollution stains and hard water ruining your laundry? These front load washing machines clean deeper, protect fabrics, and start at just ₹20,000.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ24209IN, Black, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater, BLDC Inverter motor, Steam) View Details
|
₹27,990
|
|
|
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star, AI Powered, Inbuilt Heater, Fabrisafe Drum, Steam Wash, Child Lock, Unbalanced Load Sensor, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM CNGR, Candy Grey) View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
Bosch 8KG 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ28260IN,White,AI Active Water Plus,In-Built Heater) View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹35,990
|
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox) View Details
|
₹38,490
|
|
|
IFB 11 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean®, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (EXECUTIVE PLUS BXN 1114KH, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Black VCM) View Details
|
₹48,990
|
|
|
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details
|
₹19,490
|
|
|
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SENATOR MBN 8012 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Mocha) View Details
|
₹35,490
|
|
