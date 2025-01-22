Galaxy Unpacked 2025: When and where to watch Samsung S25 series launch live

Galaxy Unpacked 2025 on January 22 marks the highly anticipated debut of Samsung Galaxy S25 series, with several details already circulating ahead of the official unveiling. Here's what we can expect from the launch and how you can watch it live. All models in the S25 series are tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Qualcomm's latest offering that rivals Apple's A18 Pro and MediaTek's Dimensity 9400.(Samsung)

How to Watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2025 in India

Samsung fans in India can catch all the action live by tuning into the Galaxy Unpacked event livestream. The event kicks off at 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time on January 22, 2025, and will be available on Samsung’s official YouTube channel. For those who miss it, we will also be embedding the livestream in this article so you can watch it directly.

Be sure to stay tuned as we’ll provide live updates and in-depth analysis of the new devices and features as they are announced.

What to Expect from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

Multiple Models and New Design Variants

This year, Samsung is set to unveil three main models: the Galaxy S25, the S25 Plus, and the S25 Ultra. However, a surprise may be in store with the potential launch of a "Slim" edition. Rumoured to feature a 6.4-inch display, the S25 Slim is expected to appeal to users looking for a more compact and portable flagship phone.

All models in the S25 series are tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Qualcomm's latest offering that rivals Apple's A18 Pro and MediaTek's Dimensity 9400. Along with this, each device is expected to feature 12GB of RAM as standard, though the Ultra model could have a 16GB variant.

Advanced Camera Features

In terms of photography, the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Slim are expected to sport a triple-camera setup with wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. The S25 Ultra, however, will likely include a quad-camera array, including a 200MP primary wide lens, a 50MP 5x periscope telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide lens. Additionally, a secondary 3x zoom telephoto lens may also be featured.

Design and Build

Design-wise, the S25 and S25 Plus are expected to retain the familiar flat-sided look from the previous generation, with minimalist camera modules on the back. The S25 Ultra, however, is rumoured to receive a design overhaul, with softer, rounded corners for better ergonomics. It will likely continue using a titanium frame, offering durability while remaining sleek.

Pricing Expectations

In terms of pricing, the S25 series could see a modest increase compared to its predecessors. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, for example, is expected to start around ₹1,35,000, though this figure remains speculative until confirmed by Samsung at tomorrow's launch.