Gears of War: Reloaded coming to Xbox, PlayStation this summer. Here's all you need to know

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 06, 2025 12:11 AM IST

From release date to price, here's all you need to know about Gears of War: Reloaded

Microsoft has just unveiled a cross-platform Gears of War remaster. In a statement shared on the Xbox website, the company announced that Gears of War: Reloaded will be coming to multiple platforms, including PlayStation, this summer.

Gears of War: Reloaded is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC this summer. Here's all you need to know(Xbox)
Gears of War: Reloaded is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC this summer. Here's all you need to know(Xbox)

Gears of War: Reloaded: Release date, where to play, what to expect and more

Gears of War: Reloaded will be released on August 26. For a price tag of $39.99, it will be available on Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation, and PC. It will support cross-play and cross-progression across all platforms.

“As we approach the 20th anniversary of Gears of War in 2026, we’re reflecting on what this franchise means,” Mike Crump, Studio Head at The Coalition, said on the Xbox website.

“It’s about the stories we’ve told, the friendships we’ve built, and the unforgettable moments we’ve shared together. With Gears of War: Reloaded, we’re opening that door to more players than ever,” Crump added.

Developed by The Coalition in partnership with Sumo Interactive and Disbelief, the new version of the original 2006 game will come with improved audio and visual graphics, including higher resolutions and frame rates.

Crump further explained that “Gears of War: Reloaded includes the full breadth of content from the Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, delivering the most complete version of the original game to date.”

All the improvements fans can expect to see in the remastered version are:

  1. 4K resolution
  2. 60 FPS in Campaign
  3. 120 FPS in Multiplayer
  4. High Dynamic Range (HDR)
  5. Dolby Vision & 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos
  6. 7.1.4 3D Spatial Audio
  7. Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
  8. 4K assets and remastered textures
  9. Enhanced post-processing visual effects
  10. Improved shadows and reflections
  11. Super resolution with improved anti-aliasing
  12. Zero loading screens during Campaign

Additionally, players who purchased the digital version of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition prior to Microsoft's announcement will get a free upgrade to Gears of War: Reloaded, the company said in its release.

News / World News / US News / Gears of War: Reloaded coming to Xbox, PlayStation this summer. Here's all you need to know
